Nestlé Waters North America Names David Tulauskas as Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA), one of the leading beverage companies in North America, today announced that David Tulauskas joins as Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, effective March 4, 2019.

Tulauskas comes from General Motors (GM) where he most recently served as sustainability director. In his new role, he will oversee NWNA's sustainability operations, and will be responsible for driving the company forward on its sustainability journey, with a focus on continuing to integrate sustainability into NWNA's operations and iconic brands. He will serve as a member of the NWNA Executive Team and will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Fernando Mercé.

As GM's sustainability director, Tulauskas developed the company's sustainability strategy and was responsible for target-setting, reporting, and external engagement with key stakeholders. This work resulted in the integration of sustainability into the company's business model and throughout its operations. In his 27 years with GM, Tulauskas held various positions. He spent nearly half his career in Asia, helping GM expand its presence, including in China where he led the launch of Cadillac's first vehicles. Tulauskas has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, a Master of Science degree in civil/environmental engineering from Wayne State University and an International Executive MBA from Rutgers University.

"I am delighted David is joining the NWNA team," said Fernando Mercé, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Waters North America. "His track record for sustainable strategy and planning will be a tremendous asset to help us achieve our environmental, social and governance goals and further our leadership position in the bottled water industry."

"The beverage industry is in a unique position to change how Americans think about recycling, packaging, and caring for water and our shared natural resources," said David Tulauskas. "I'm looking forward to implementing and enhancing NWNA's strong legacy of sustainability efforts and collaborating with my peers and stakeholders to find new ways to care for our planet, communities and operations."

Tulauskas replaces Nelson Switzer, who left NWNA last year to join Loop™ Industries, a leading technology innovator in sustainable plastic.

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint across our operations. We manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

