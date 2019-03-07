Nestlé Waters North America Helps Americares Provide Relief to Those Impacted by Tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia Through Its Three Southern Spring Water Brands

--Ozarka Donates $10,000 to Americares to Assist Relief Efforts----Deer Park and Zephyrhills Provide Truckloads of Spring Water--



STAMFORD, Conn., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the devastation in Alabama and Georgia from Sunday's tornadoes, Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) answered a request from longtime relief partner Americares for help. NWNA's three southern regional spring water brands quickly responded and provided bottled water and other assistance.

The Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water team donated $10,000 to Americares to help fund the organization's tornado relief efforts. Additionally, the Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water and Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water teams each sent a truckload of water from their factories. Each truck will contain approximately 30,000 bottles of spring water. The Zephyrhills truck arrived at the Feeding the Valley Food Bank in La Grangeville, GA and the Deer Park truck at the Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn, AL yesterday afternoon.

"Our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted by Sunday's tornadoes and we were honored to help Americares with their relief efforts," said Tara Carraro, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Nestlé Waters North America. "We understand the importance of having access to clean, fresh drinking water in times of crisis, and take our responsibility seriously to provide those impacted by natural disasters with the hydration they need."

"Whenever disaster strikes the United States, Nestlé Waters is always willing to help," said Kate Dischino, Americares Vice President of Emergency Programs. "In fact, since we began working together 15 years ago, together we have delivered nearly 11 million bottles of water for disaster survivors in need. NWNA sends product from the nearest distribution center to ensure families get water as quickly as possible."

NWNA has a long history of helping those impacted by tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters. Most recently, in 2018, NWNA donated more than 2 million bottles of water to hurricane and wildfire relief efforts. In addition, during the wildfires in California last summer, the company opened the doors of its former Calistoga bottling facility to the American Red Cross to use as a staging area as part of the wildfire response.

How to Help

Those interested in aiding relief efforts can support the work of Americares.

Americares.org

203-658-9500

info@americares.org

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint across our operations. We manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestle-waters-north-america-helps-americares-provide-relief-to-those-impacted-by-tornadoes-in-alabama-and-georgia-through-its-three-southern-spring-water-brands-300808560.html

SOURCE Nestlé Waters North America