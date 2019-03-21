Nestlé Waters North America Celebrates World Water Day

Company hosts events around North America and announces $2 million donation to the Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund



STAMFORD, Conn., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) is celebrating World Water Day and embracing its 2019 theme of "Leaving no one behind" by engaging local stakeholders at many of its facilities throughout the United States and Canada on March 21 and 22.

NWNA views transparency of its operations as a critical part of its relationships with the people in the over 140 communities where the company operates. As such, 15 NWNA sites in eight states and Ontario, Canada are opening their doors to neighbors by hosting tours of their facilities, holding roundtable discussions about water sustainability, and leading educational programs, such as globally recognized Project WET and Adopt-a-Stream activities.

Furthermore, NWNA announced earlier today that it has committed to investing an additional $2 million into the Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund (IMESF) in Michigan. The IMESF supports the long-term sustainability of Michigan's Muskegon River Watershed and its ecosystems by funding environmental conservation projects and programs throughout the Watershed. NWNA founded the fund in 2002 and supported it with an initial $500,000 investment over a five-year period. The company has continued to provide donations to the fund, in varying amounts, over the past 17 years.

"Water is our business and our passion at Nestlé Waters North America. From the way we carefully manage our spring sources to our commitment to water education, protecting and preserving this precious shared resource is the most important part of what we do everyday," says David Tulauskas, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Nestlé Waters North America. "World Water Day is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on what it means to be good water stewards, and to take action – as companies, governments, non-profits and individuals – to help ensure that our water resources are here for generations to come."

Nestlé Waters is on a continuous journey to seek out new ways and innovative technologies to further improve and maximize efficiencies in its operations. In fact, as a result of a number of initiatives the company has undertaken over the past year, NWNA saved nearly 80 million gallons of water in 2018.

Recognizing that water is a shared resource that requires shared action, Nestlé Waters continually engages local partners to address local water issues. In California for example, the company helped launch the California Water Action Collaborative (CWAC), a platform for diverse stakeholders - including food & beverage companies, agricultural producers, and others - to come together and pursue collective action projects that will improve the availability of water for California's people, business, agriculture, and nature. This includes a significant investment in an effort spearheaded by The Nature Conservancy to use more than 10,000 acres in Sierra Nevada at the American River Headwaters – the source for the vast majority of Sacramento's drinking water – to test innovative methods to reduce megafires and increase the state's water supply.

The company is also working with the Northwest Florida Water Management District and Washington County Commissioners to provide for the long-term protection of Cypress Spring in Florida and its surrounding property through a conservation easement. The acquisition covers approximately 300 acres, more than 1,000 linear feet of shoreline along Holmes Creek, and Cypress Spring.

Nestlé Waters was also the first company in North America to certify its facilities through the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard. Its factory in Cabazon, California was also the first facility in North America to achieve an elevated Gold certification from AWS. Created and supported by prominent environmental conservation groups and industry leaders, the AWS Standard is the first comprehensive global benchmark for responsible water stewardship across social, environmental, and economic criteria. To date, 15 Nestlé Waters sites in eight countries have been certified according to the AWS Standard, and the company has committed to certifying all of its sites globally by 2025.

Globally, Nestlé Waters is hosting events that focus on the importance of sustainable water management at almost all of its sites in 34 countries. Every country where Nestlé Waters has operations will be holding at least one event. The United Nations started the observance of World Water Day in 1993 to highlight the significance of fresh water and advocate for sustainable resource management.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

