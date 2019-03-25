Nestlé Waters North America Announces Expansion of ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® Beverage Delivery Service into North Carolina and South Carolina

NWNA purchases five beverage delivery service branches from Diamond Springs



STAMFORD, Conn., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA), one of the nation's leading beverage manufacturers, announced today that it is expanding its ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® operations with the purchase of Diamond Springs water and beverage delivery service throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. ReadyRefresh is NWNA's delivery service that provides a variety of refreshing beverage options directly to the homes of consumers and the offices of local businesses.

The acquisition of the Diamond Springs assets will expand the ReadyRefresh footprint in the Carolinas with five new branches, located in: Greenville, South Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Triad region of North Carolina, which encompasses Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro. The purchase agreement was signed March 4, 2019 and the transaction closed March 22, 2019.

"Our ReadyRefresh business is focused on aligning our current operations to meet our future needs and positioning the company for long-term success. We are excited to announce that this transaction will be our first entry into the Carolinas market," said Henrik Jelert, Executive Vice President, ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®. "We look forward to welcoming Diamond Springs associates into the ReadyRefresh family and serving our new customers."

After a transition period, Deer Park® Brand Natural Spring Water and Nestlé® Pure Life® Purified Water in refillable three- and five-gallon size containers will be produced locally. The ReadyRefresh delivery service will offer a variety of products including Deer Park® Brand Natural Spring Water three- and five- gallon bottles, Nestlé® Pure Life® Purified Water five-gallon bottles, and cases of smaller, single-serve bottles of brands like Nestlé® Pure Life® Purified Water, Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, sparkling, and flavored waters.

About ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®

ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® Beverage Delivery Service provides convenient access to a variety of leading bottled water brands such as Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S.Pellegrino® as well as tasty flavored waters and sparkling fruit beverages. The ReadyRefresh® mission is simple: make it easy to live a healthy lifestyle. With an easy-to-shop website, expanded delivery hours, flexible delivery frequency options, and a broad portfolio of beverage products just a click away, with ReadyRefresh® it is easier than ever to keep refreshment on hand. ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® is owned and operated by Nestlé Waters North America.

To learn more about ReadyRefresh and to place your first order visit www.ReadyRefresh.com.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and Quench®.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint across our operations. We manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

SOURCE Nestlé Waters North America