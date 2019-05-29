Nestlé Waters North America And WWE Announce Nestlé Waters Challenge

Social Media Challenge Encourages Families To Make Healthy Lifestyle Choices



STAMFORD, Conn., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of last year's "Choose Water" campaign, Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the 2019 Nestlé Waters Challenge, which encourages Americans to live healthier lifestyles. The Nestlé Waters Challenge kicks off with a sweepstakes that inspires individuals and families to share the simple steps they are taking towards making healthy beverage, food and lifestyle decisions.

Sweepstakes Details:

Participants can enter by following WWE on Twitter (@WWE) or Instagram (@WWE) and tweeting or posting a message using #NestleWatersChallenge and #Sweepstakes or by signing up at www.wwe.com/nestlewaterschallenge.

The #NestleWatersChallenge will be open through July 14, 2019 .

. One winner from the sweepstakes will receive a trip for four to WWE SummerSlam at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, August 11 .

on . The prize package will include four tickets to SummerSlam, roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for three nights.

WWE and Nestlé Waters North America will release co-branded digital videos, featuring WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair®, Natalya® and Titus O'Neil®, and WWE announcer Charly Caruso®, who is also a personal trainer. The videos will challenge WWE fans to show the various ways they are making healthy choices, and will be distributed across WWE's and Nestlé Waters North America's digital and social media platforms.

"At Nestlé Waters North America, we are passionate about encouraging families to choose water – whether it's tap, filtered or bottled," said Tara Carraro, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Nestlé Waters North America. "With this year's challenge, we hope to continue inspiring families to drink more water when they see their favorite WWE Superstars, who are role models to kids around the world, choose water for themselves."

"WWE is thrilled to announce this year's joint campaign with Nestlé Waters North America, which encourages our fans to promote and share their healthy lifestyles," said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Head of International. "This integrated partnership will provide Nestlé Waters North America the opportunity to leverage the massive appeal of our WWE Superstars who are passionate about health and wellness, while passing along key messages about healthy living to the WWE Universe."

Nestlé Waters North America's purpose is to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. NWNA helps Americans lead healthier lives by encouraging individuals and families to choose water, whether consumed in a glass, bottle or reusable container. A 2015 survey by Nestlé Waters North America brand Nestlé® Pure Life® showed that 97% of moms believe one healthy choice leads to another. Yet, moms struggle the most with getting kids to drink enough water (38%), and 52% of moms regularly remind their kids to drink water.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit one entry per method of entry per day. Must be 21+ and a resident of 48 contiguous U.S. States or D.C. (excludes AK, HI and PR). Sweepstakes begins 5/27/19 and ends 7/14/19. Void where prohibited. For official sweepstakes rules, please see www.wwe.com/nestlewaterschallenge.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring®, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA. Nestlé Waters North America is an affiliate of Nestlé Waters, the world's largest bottled water company. Nestlé Waters serves customers in 130 countries, with 52 well-known bottled water brands and is, in turn, a subsidiary of the world's largest food company, Nestlé, S.A, based in Vevey, Switzerland.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

