Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce "Choose Water" Campaign

STAMFORD, Conn., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters North America and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a joint campaign that encourages consumers to live a healthy lifestyle and "choose water."

The campaign kicks off today with a sweepstakes, which encourages consumers to share the reasons they choose water. It can be entered by following WWE's Twitter or Instagram accounts and tweeting or posting a message using #ChooseWater and #Sweepstakes or by signing up at www.wwe.com/choosewater. The winner will receive a trip to SummerSlam on Sunday, August 19, including tickets to the event, roundtrip airfare and three nights' hotel accommodations.*

Additionally, WWE and Nestlé Waters North America will release custom, co-branded, digital videos, featuring WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair®, Natalya®, The New Day®, Sin Cara® and Titus O'Neil®. The videos will encourage fans to show how they #ChooseWater and will highlight the benefits of staying hydrated. They will be distributed across WWE's and Nestlé Waters North America's digital and social channels.

"At Nestlé Waters North America, we are committed to helping people lead healthier lives," said Tara Carraro, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Nestlé Waters North America. "As a family-friendly leader in entertainment, WWE is the perfect partner to help reach families across the country. We're proud to be working together to encourage families to choose water – whether tap, filtered or bottled."

"We look forward to working with Nestlé Waters North America to encourage our fans to choose water as part of a healthy lifestyle," said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Head of International. "This integrated campaign will provide Nestlé Waters North America with an opportunity to utilize WWE's global digital and social platforms and our larger than life Superstars to spread awareness about the benefits of water."

This campaign is the latest way Nestlé Waters North America is supporting parents and caregivers on their journey to raise healthier kids. Earlier this month, parent company Nestlé announced a broader global initiative called Nestlé for Healthier Kids. From leading research to product development, from education to innovative nutrition and lifestyle services, Nestlé's ambition is to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030. Learn more here.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit one entry per method of entry per day. Must be 21+ and a resident of 48 contiguous U.S. States or D.C. (excludes AK, HI and PR). Sweepstakes begins 5/29/18 and ends 7/15/18. Void where prohibited. For official sweepstakes rules, please see www.wwe.com/choosewater.

