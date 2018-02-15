Nestlé® Pure Life® Purified Water Launches New Bottle Made From 100 Percent Recycled Plastic* in North America

Company aims to inspire consumers to recycle by debuting new bottles made entirely from recycled ones

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nestlé® Pure Life® Purified Water, the world's leading bottled water brand, is announcing the introduction of a 700-mL bottle made from 100 percent food grade recycled plastic*, known as rPET. The new package is available starting this month on retail store shelves in North America.

"Nestlé Waters North America is the original bottled water company in the U.S., and environmental sustainability is an integral part of our company's purpose and heritage," said Antonio Sciuto, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nestlé Waters North America. "This new bottle made from 100 percent recycled plastic for our namesake brand is the latest way we're satisfying consumer demand for healthy hydration on-the-go and inspiring consumers to recycle."

The new Nestlé® Pure Life® bottles feature a modern, premium design, along with the new branding launched last year under the banner of "Pure Life Begins Now™" that aims to elevate the importance of quality water in people's lives. The launch of a bottle made entirely from recycled plastic reinforces the brand's leadership and purpose: to inspire a healthier and brighter future that starts with water.

The Nestlé® Pure Life® 700mL bottle will be featured in a short video highlighting its use of recycled materials, and encouraging consumers to recycle the bottle so that it can be made into a new one. The video can be found on the brand's social media channels and website. The product can be purchased at grocery, mass, and convenience stores across the country.

Since 2005, the company has reduced the amount of PET plastic in Nestlé® Pure Life® half-liter bottles by 40 percent. Today, the introduction of Nestlé® Pure Life® rPET bottles to consumers nationwide, complements our efforts to inspire and make it easier for consumers to recycle, building on last year's move to begin adding How2Recycle information on the labels of our major U.S. bottled water brands. These labels include a reminder for consumers to empty the bottle and replace the cap on the bottle before recycling.

To date, we have undertaken many initiatives to reduce waste and reuse materials in packaging across our portfolio of beverages:

Current use of recycled plastic: Today, one hundred percent of our single-serve bottles of Arrowhead® Brand Mountain Spring Water and Nestlé® Pure Life® Purified Water produced in California are made with 50 percent recycled plastic. To accomplish this, we work with a number of strategic suppliers including CarbonLITE, one of the largest producers of food-grade, post-consumer recycled PET. We are also expanding our roster of suppliers to purchase even more recycled plastic, which we plan to use in our other bottled water brands across the country.

Investments and collaborations to promote environmental sustainability: Through global alliances such as the Trash Free Seas Alliance, founding of the bio-PET NaturALL Bottle Alliance, and investments in large-scale organizations like Closed Loop Fund, Keep America Beautiful and start-ups like RecycleUp, Nestlé Waters is collaborating with stakeholders across the PET value chain to create shared solutions to one of the world's most pressing environmental issues.

For more information about Nestlé Pure Life, visit https://www.nestlepurelife.com/us/en.

For more information about Nestlé Waters North America's sustainability efforts, visit https://www.nestle-watersna.com/en/planet.

*Excludes label and cap, which are recyclable, but not made from rPET.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled waters for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring®, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefreshSM by Nestlé®, the largest home and office water delivery service by volume in the U.S. Based in Stamford, Connecticut with some 8,500 associates, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint across our operations. As a natural resource company, we sustainably manage 47 spring sources and conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter: @NestleWatersNA.

