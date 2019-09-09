Nestlé Health Science Launches Unique Innovation for Oncology Patients

New BOOST® Soothe Nutritional Drink, Developed in Collaboration with Oncology Centers and Cancer Patients, Provides Nutritional Support for Patients Who Experience Certain Side Effects of Cancer Treatment

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science announces the addition of BOOST® Soothe clear nutritional drink, designed with cancer patients for cancer patients. The innovative drink provides protein and calories as well as a cooling, soothing effect to help patients get the nutrition they need while dealing with certain side effects of cancer treatment, such as oral discomfort and taste changes.

"At Nestlé Health Science, we understand that the right nutrition can help patients get the strength they need during immunotherapy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which can improve outcomes," said Jenny Lewis, Associate Director of Innovation, Medical Nutrition. "Our team worked side-by-side with people whose lives are touched by cancer every day to identify side effects that can impact nutritional status. Oral discomfort and taste alteration are key issues that patients deal with, and BOOST® Soothe nutritional drink was developed to help patients experiencing these side effects get the nutrition they need."

Research supports that tailored nutrition interventions can help cancer patients1-4.

Minimize weight loss

Decrease unplanned hospital admissions and length of stay

Improve treatment completion rates, symptom scores and quality of life

Up to 80% of patients may experience sore mouth or mucositis during cancer treatment5 and 46-77% of patients receiving chemotherapy report changes in taste6.

The clear liquid drink contains no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners and provides 300 calories and 10 g of high-quality protein per serving.

BOOST® Soothe nutritional drink is available at https://www.nestlenutritionstore.com/ and Amazon.com. To learn more about new BOOST® Soothe nutritional drink and the other products in Nestlé Health Science's family of nutritional solutions for oncology patients, visit https://www.boost.com/oncology-nutrition.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a health-science company engaged in advancing the role of nutrition therapy to change the course of health for consumers, patients and its partners in healthcare. Nestlé Health Science's portfolio of nutrition solutions, diagnostics, devices and drugs, target a number of health areas, such as inborn errors of metabolism, pediatric and acute care, obesity care, healthy aging, and gastrointestinal and brain health. Through investing in innovation and leveraging leading edge science, Nestlé Health Science brings forward innovative nutritional therapies with clinical, health economic value and quality of life benefits. Nestlé Health Science employs around 3,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Epalinges (near Lausanne), Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.us.

All trademarks are owned by Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.

©2019 Nestlé. All rights reserved. Bridgewater, NJ 08807 USA

