Nespresso Reveals Colorful, Candy-Inspired Limited Edition Collection For The Festive Season

Artists Craig & Karl add a pop of color to the latest Nespresso Limited Editions

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee lovers are set to be full of joy this holiday season as Nespresso reveals its Limited Edition Festive Collection, in collaboration with renowned artists Craig & Karl. To bring to life the color and fun of the season, this exclusive collection has been inspired by traditional candies that evoke nostalgic childhood memories.

To create the ultimate gift collection, Nespresso has teamed up with design duo Craig & Karl. Craig Redman and Karl Maier are transatlantic-based university friends turned creative collaborators who have a love for simple shapes paired with wildly colorful patterns and a wry sense of humor. The duo have injected their signature colors and patterns into both the Nespresso Limited Edition Variations coffees and espressos and into a selection of unique accessories that make the perfect gifts for design and coffee aficionados.

Craig and Karl explained: "We were inspired by the Nespresso Variations flavors and the notion they were all based around old-style confectionery. We were also mindful that the design had to feel modern and relevant to now, so in our initial development we honed in on candy cane style stripes, which were prevalent in the past. In it, we saw a classic motif that can evoke nostalgia for the customer, but one that equally feels current owing to its bold and graphic form. We also loved that the stripes once applied to dome-shaped capsules gave them the appearance of candy themselves."

NESPRESSO LIMITED EDITION VARIATIONS CONFETTO

The holidays are a time for unique experiences, and the range of Nespresso Limited Edition Variations Confetto coffees and espressos do not disappoint in that regard. Their candy-flavored aromas are combined with the highest quality Pure Arabica to invoke feelings of surprise and wonder. There are three OriginaLine and three Vertuo™ Variations to try, each with a Craig & Karl designed capsule.

The OriginalLine Variations consist of Pure Arabica from Southern and Central America, while the Vertuo™ Variations consist of a smooth Arabica from Ethiopia in addition to the Arabica blend from Southern and Central America.

OriginalLine Variations Confetto Snowball – a delicious espresso pairing sweet coconut notes with a touch of vanilla.

Intensity: 6

OriginalLine Variations Confetto Orangette – the bittersweet flavor of an orange peel and a hint of chocolate are vibrant in this flavored espresso.

Intensity: 6

OriginalLine Variations Confetto Licorice – a tasty combination of spices and licorice candy notes are prominent in this espresso.

Intensity: 6

Vertuo™ Variations Confetto Banana – a sweet banana flavor, reminiscent of banana candy, is present in this coffee. With milk, the roasted coffee notes fade, further enhancing the sweet indulgence.

Intensity: 5

Vertuo™ Variations Confetto Peppermint Cane – the peppermint flavor comes to life with a distinctive candy-sweet note characteristic of a peppermint candy cane within this coffee. With a touch of milk, the lingering notes of peppermint soften to reveal a well-balanced finish.

Intensity: 5

Vertuo™ Variations Confetto Cherry – the cherry flavor opens up, harmonizing with almond notes for a cherry candy inspired treat within this coffee. With the addition of milk, the coffee flavor is reminiscent of a sweet dessert.

Intensity: 5

LIMITED EDITION ACCESSORIES

The latest Limited Edition Les Collections range from Nespresso is full of one-of-a-kind gifts that feature unique designs by Craig & Karl. The range offers something for all coffee-lovers, a taste for smooth and creamy milk based coffee recipes, or simply a passion for bold graphic design. The range includes:

Touch Espresso Cups designed by Craig & Karl

Set of two espresso cups made from a mix of black porcelain and soft-touch silicone, featuring colorful Craig & Karl stripes inspired by licorice candies. $20.00

Set of two lungo cups made from a mix of black porcelain and soft-touch silicone, featuring colorful Craig & Karl stripes inspired by licorice candies. $25.00

A sleek and stylish travel mug in a matte black finish. With a generous capacity of 12 oz., the Touch Travel Mug will keep your Nespresso coffee perfectly hot (or cold) when you are on the go. $25.00

A contemporary travel mug (13.5 fl. oz.), perfect for the daily commuter, finished in matte black with Craig & Karl candy stripes on a soft-touch silicone band. $25.00

The Touch Nomad Dispenser is perfect for the travel-lover in your life. It holds 15 Nespresso capsules and is easy to carry around when on the go. $25.00

This holiday season, bring joy to every cup of coffee with the exclusive Nespresso Festive Collection available at Nespresso Boutiques, Nespresso Boutique-in-Shop locations, through the Nespresso Club (OriginalLine: 1-800-562-1465 and Vertuo™: 1-877-964-6299), and on www.Nespresso.com from November 3, 2017. Sleeves of OriginalLine Variations, which include ten single-serve espresso capsules, are priced at $8.00 with an assortment pack of all three OriginalLine varieties, priced at $24.00. Sleeves of Vertuo™ Variations, which include ten single-serve coffee capsules, are priced at $12.50 with an assortment pack of all three Vertuo™ varieties, priced at $37.50.

Nespresso coffees are packaged in aluminum, a material that preserves the quality and freshness of the coffee, and can be recycled over and over again. Nespresso is committed to make recycling as easy as possible and offers consumers several ways to recycle. Nespresso offers pre-paid UPS recycling bags for consumers in 48 states to mail back used capsules or drop them off at more than 88,000 drop-off locations. Consumers can also recycle used capsules at over 500 collection points at Nespresso Boutiques across the country and at select retail partners.

Contact information

Zoey Topper

Weber Shandwick

212.537.8777

ZTopper@WeberShandwick.com

Katarina Wos

Nespresso USA

Katarina.Wos1@Nespresso.com

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 70,000 farmers in 12 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 69 countries and has more than 12,000 employees. In 2016, it operated a global retail network of more than 600 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

