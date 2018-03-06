Nelson Family Passion Project Comes to Life With High Brew Coffee-Powered Roadie Lounge

High Brew Coffee celebrates the men and women who bring SXSW to life with a lounge, fundraiser and a glimpse at the documentary about the original roadie and longtime friend of Willie Nelson, Ben Dorcy III

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- High Brew Coffee®, an Austin-based natural beverage company, is taking their "for those who do" mantra to the next level with the Roadie Lounge, a unique experience built exclusively for the hardworking men and women essential to making each SXSW show happen. In addition to providing a sanctuary for roadies to recharge, High Brew Coffee has been working with the Nelson family to host a special event and fundraiser, on Friday, March 16, 2018 from 1-6 p.m., celebrating the life of Ben Dorcy III, known as the first roadie and longtime family friend. In addition to giving guests a glimpse at the highly anticipated "Lovey: King of the Roadies" documentary produced about Dorcy's life by Willie Nelson and family over the last thirteen years, the event will serve as a fundraiser for the Live Like Lovey Foundation, which was formed to support retired roadies. Dorcy passed in September 2017 before the documentary could be completed.

"Ben Dorcy, aka, Lovey, worked with all the great entertainers; Hank Thompson, Ray Price, John Wayne, Waylon, Cash, and yes, even me. But he was more than just a guy who helped set up gear. He was a friend when you needed one and even when you didn't. Ray Price said he kept him around for spare parts, and Ray needed a lot of those. Ben could find you things you didn't even know you had lost. He was the first roadie ever and one of the best," said friend and musician, Willie Nelson.

The Roadie Lounge is part of the three-day Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion being hosted at The Historic Scoot Inn March 14-16, 2018 that will feature live performances from 24 artists, both emerging and established. Willie's daughter and fellow musician, Amy Nelson, and legendary promoter and Brooklyn Bowl founder, Peter Shapiro, will host the March 16 Relix event, which will be open to RSVP'd guests and SXSW credentials. In between musical sets performed by The Texas Gentleman featuring special guests Rayland Baxter, Christopher Porterfield (Field Report), Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards), Nicole Atkins, Billy Strings and The Accidentals, 15-minute musical vignettes from the documentary will be screened showing the colorful, enigmatic personality of Dorcy that won over so many musicians, like Texas legends Kinky Friedman, Dallas Wayne, and Billy Joe Shaver, who will all be in attendance. In addition, guests can participate in a silent auction of musician autographed memorabilia and instruments.

"We are busy having so much fun that it's easy to overlook those working tirelessly to produce the concerts and festivals we love. As a company that was built specifically for those giving it their all, we wanted to express our gratitude for helping bring us so much joy," says David Smith, co-founder and CEO of High Brew Coffee. "By paying tribute to Ben Dorcy, the man who started it all, we knew we would be honoring the entire community because he was a man who absolutely gave his all during the 92 years the music industry was blessed to have him."

Building upon last year's High Brew Coffee deliveries to crews working behind the scenes at the festival, the Roadie Lounge kicks off High Brew Coffee's national initiative to provide touring bands with complimentary cold brew coffee, keeping them fueled while on the road. High Brew is also collaborating with the Nelson family to finalize completion of the documentary in the coming months so it can hit the film festival circuit and tour just like Dorcy loved to.

"We made the film "Lovey: King of the Roadies" to honor Ben and roadies everywhere. Thanks to Brooklyn Bowl, High Brew Coffee, and "The Live Like Lovey" foundation for paying homage to these unsung heroes who are literally the backbone of the music industry," added Willie Nelson.

About High Brew Coffee®

After working tirelessly for 13 years to turn his tiny tea company into a household name, David Smith, co-founder of Sweet Leaf Tea, embarked on the sailing adventure of a lifetime. Discovering the benefits of refreshing cold-brewed coffee during warm nights navigating rough waters, the idea for High Brew Coffee® was born. Founded in 2014, High Brew is an all-natural 100 percent Arabica blend ready-to-drink cold brew coffee made from Direct Trade coffee beans. Brewed with zero heat, High Brew Coffee® offers premium low-calorie cold-brews in smooth, delicious flavors such as Double Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Black & Bold and Creamy Cappuccino + Protein. High Brew Coffee is shelf stable to perfectly accompany an active and on-the-go lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.

About "Lovey: King of the Roadies"

After 13 years in the making, Lovey: King of the Roadies is wrapping up its post-production phase and preparing to be shared with the world. Documenting the life and times of the original roadie, Ben Dorcy lll, this film is just one piece of a bigger movement of recognition and support for the folks who make it possible for the show to go on. Joel Shoepf and John Selman, two of Dorcy's friends and fellow roadies took it upon themselves to look after Dorcy, making sure his needs were met up to his last breath. In that spirit, Joel and John started "Live Like Lovey", to assist professional road crew with their medical bills.

About Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl, ranked the #1 busiest club in NYC and the #7 busiest club in the world in 2017 (Pollstar), is the ultimate night out, with its groundbreaking integration of premiere music, 16 lanes of bowling, a bar featuring locally crafted beers, and food by the acclaimed Blue Ribbon restaurant group. The venue -- aka "rock and roll heaven" (Village Voice) -- boasts a sound system and amenities that "no other local rock club can offer" (The New York Times).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelson-family-passion-project-comes-to-life-with-high-brew-coffee-powered-roadie-lounge-300608676.html

SOURCE High Brew Coffee