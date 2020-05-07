NEFT VODKA® USA, INC. Presents: "Vodka After Dark, a Virtual Cocktail Party Series"

A Live Cast, Interactive Fundraising Series Supporting the Bartender Community

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEFT Vodka, the award-winning, ultra-premium vodka handcrafted in the Austrian Alps, announced today that it is hosting a weekly Facebook Live streaming show to raise financial support and awareness for thousands of bartenders and service industry professionals left out of work by the COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place Order. Viewer donations to a dedicated GoFundMe® page will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000, each week by NEFT Vodka.

The series, hosted by NEFT Master Mixologist Luke Barr from the NEFT Lounge in Los Angeles, streams live every Thursday night with replays available throughout the week on NEFT's Facebook page. Barr showcases bartenders and other experts from the food and spirits industries at their remote locations, both locally and around the country. Some might demonstrate favorite new cocktail tricks and recipes, while others provide views and insights on what new industry trends we might expect as we emerge from the pandemic. Viewers can opt to share their video feed as well, digitally engaging with Barr and the other guests through various games, and with an open Q&A chat room. Throughout the show, viewers are also encouraged to donate to a designated GoFundMe page where 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to those in the industry who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Participating bartenders and service people will be compensated for their time and efforts.

"It is during challenging times that a community must unite and come together to help one another," said Jeffrey Mahony, CEO of NEFT Vodka. "At NEFT, we believe this weekly series is one way for us to provide some much-needed support to our community while also creating human connection and interaction in a fun and engaging way."

Details:

Weekly Facebook Live streaming every Thursday evening. Check out NEFT's FB page for exact start times: neftvodkafacebook.com

To join, you must have a Facebook account, and then access the show at neftafterdark.com

Donations can be made at any time to the Bartender GoFundMe page at bartendersfund.com

NEFT Vodka will match all donations to the fund, up to $10,000 each week. The amount raised will be updated each week to reflect the individual week's donations.

NEFT Vodka is currently available in California, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Utah, Wyoming and South Carolina. It is also available online through various outlets, including ReserveBar, Bounty Hunter, Drizly, and Remedy Liquor. Please visit https://www.getneft.com for more information.

ABOUT NEFT VODKA USA, INC.

Since debuting in the U.S. in 2017, NEFT has received multiple accolades and awards, including: a 98-point rating from The Tasting Panel magazine; winning Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, becoming one of only three vodkas to win that recognition consecutively over the past two years (2018, 2019); and significantly, in the same competition, won "Best Vodka" in 2018. For additional information, visit www.neftvodkaus.com.

Contact:

Bonnie McBride

bonnie.mcbride@neftvodkaus.com

415-806-0385

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neft-vodka-usa-inc-presents-vodka-after-dark-a-virtual-cocktail-party-series-301054794.html

SOURCE NEFT Vodka, USA