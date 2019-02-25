Natural Light Launches Refreshing New Strawberry Lemonade Beer: Naturdays

Natty Enlists Pat McAfee to Star in Animated Film In Celebration of Naturdays LaunchLearn More At: www.naturallight.com



NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't be alarmed if your next Natty beer run has you crossing paths with a fun-loving flock of flamingos because Naturday season is officially here! Natty Light is introducing Naturdays, a sessionable light lager brewed with phenomenal strawberry lemonade flavor.

"We designed Naturdays with all-day refreshment in mind," said Daniel Blake Senior Director of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "We're excited to introduce a light beer to the market with a refreshing strawberry lemonade flavor that will get people to rethink their drink of choice."

Just in time for spring break, Naturdays are filtering into stores across the United States now and will be available nationwide. Inspired by all the social creatures who embrace the Natty lifestyle, our packaging is covered in majestic, pink flamingos. It's like a bat signal for Naturdays but obviously...with flamingos.

Natural Light Presents…A Naturdays Story: "Red 18"

A Naturday is more than just a beverage though. It's also an epic day with friends. To help us show the world exactly how to have a Naturday, Natty teamed up with legendary retired NFL punter Pat McAfee. Host of his own hit podcast "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee is known for legendary stories, so he was tailor-made to show the world exactly what a "Naturday" stands for…

Watch the full film, "Red 18" here: https://youtu.be/JhdyyipIL-Q

Watch the film trailer for "Red 18" here: https://youtu.be/eivwPSJZMhc

"I could not be more excited to be a part of this campaign. It tastes phenomenal and it's literally all about creating epic stories with your buddies," said McAfee. "'Red 18" is just one example of the many, many Naturdays I've had, and for Natty Light to come to me and ask to MAKE A GOD DANG MOVIE about my real life…well that was just awesome to experience. I promise you'll love the film and this beer."

Tell Your Naturdays Story

Our fans are social creatures who create epic stories whenever they flock together! Natty is asking drinkers to tell us their Naturday story on social so we can all bask in the glory of as many legendary Naturday tales as possible. We're even going to cook up a few custom cartoon depictions of some of the best stories we receive and hit you back with them on social. Just make sure to tag us and include #Naturdays.

As Fast as Flocking Possible

Natty wants to get this beer moving across the country as fast as possible, so will team up with JTG Daugherty racing to get the number 37 car fully decked out in a Naturdays paint scheme for the Las Vegas 400 on March 3rd. Tune in and raise a Naturday for race day when you see number 37 fly by donning the official Naturdays paint scheme!

Paint Scheme Images: HERE

To learn more, follow @naturallight on Twitter and Facebook, @naturallightbeer on Instagram, and visit www.NaturalLight.com.

About Natural Light

Natural Light was introduced in 1977 as Anheuser-Busch's first reduced-calorie light beer. Currently the sixth best-selling beer in America, Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium hops and a combination of malt and corn producing a clean flavor, light body and satisfying refreshment.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 166 years, Anheuser-Busch and its world-class brewmasters have carried on a legacy of brewing America's most popular beers. Starting with the finest ingredients sourced from Anheuser-Busch's family of growers, every batch is crafted using the same exacting standards and time-honored traditions passed down through generations of proud Anheuser-Busch brewmasters and employees. Anheuser-Busch owns and operates 21 breweries, 20 distributorships and 22 agricultural and packaging facilities, employing more than 18,000 people across the United States. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.

