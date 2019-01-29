Natural Bliss® Expands Plant-Based Options With New Natural, Non-Dairy Creamers

Oat Milk, Almond Milk and Coconut Cream Anchor Innovations from natural bliss®

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural bliss® line of all-natural dairy and plant-based creamers is unveiling two new dairy-alternative creamers designed to bring simple bliss to each morning.

The new natural bliss® Half and Half blend of almond milk and coconut cream, and natural bliss® Oat Milk creamer prove that life's not about having it all, it's about choosing what matters. Easy-to-pronounce ingredients like almond milk, coconut cream and natural vanilla flavor with extracts from Madagascar vanilla all go into the new offerings from natural bliss®. Each flavor is specially crafted to offer 100% natural bliss, 100% of the time.

"We know the right ingredients matter, and our natural bliss® creamers simply use what's needed to give people ways to experience delicious moments every day," said Jason Merideth, Director of Marketing for natural bliss®. "With rising interest in plant-based products, our two new non-dairy options are suitable for dietary restrictions and preferences, and they allow consumers to feel great about the choice they make each morning."

NEW OPTIONS FEATURING MILK ALTERNATIVES

natural bliss® Plant-Based Half and Half – Made with half almond milk and half coconut cream, this non-dairy option puts a creamy, plant-based twist on classic coffee creamer. The best part? The unsweetened flavor has zero grams of sugar, while the Vanilla flavor only has 2 grams of sugar per serving.

natural bliss® Oat Milk creamer – Made with real oat milk, cane sugar and natural vanilla flavor, new plant-based natural bliss® Oat Milk creamer adds a creamy goodness to every cup. This non-dairy option is great for those who have dietary restrictions but still want a simple, rich addition to their beverage.

ALSO COMING TO SHELVES THIS YEAR

natural bliss® Toasted Coconut –Made with real milk and cream and extracts of real coconut, natural bliss® Toasted Coconut creamer invites coffee drinkers to break the day-to-day routine and take a moment for themselves as they enjoy the taste and smells of a tropical oasis.

New natural bliss® Half and Half, Oat Milk and Toasted Coconut creamers are now available in grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide in 16 oz. bottles for an MSRP of $3.49, $3.29 and $2.79, respectively. For more information on new Coffee mate® and natural bliss® products, please visit Coffeemate.com and visit natural bliss® on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

