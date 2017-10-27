The National Women's Hockey League Will Keep Running -- and Skating -- on Dunkin'

Dunkin' Donuts renews agreement as official coffee and quick service restaurant of the NWHL

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) drops the puck for the start of its third season, Dunkin' Donuts has renewed its sponsorship of the league, confirming its commitment to the NWHL and strong support for women's hockey. Dunkin' Donuts, which became the league's first-ever official corporate sponsor in its inaugural season in 2015, will remain the official coffee and quick service restaurant of the NWHL as part of the extended agreement for the upcoming season.

Through its partnership, Dunkin' Donuts will continue to coordinate with the NWHL's four franchises – Boston Pride, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters and defending champions Buffalo Beauts – to provide female youth players throughout key markets with private hockey clinics featuring team representatives. Additionally, Dunkin' Donuts' iconic pink and orange logo will continue to be featured on all team jerseys, signage on league goal posts and behind each bench, and advertising on www.nwhl.zone and each team website.

According to Tom Manchester, Vice President, Field Marketing, Dunkin' Donuts, "Dunkin' Donuts has a long hockey heritage, from sponsoring leagues, teams and arenas to keeping fans and families running with a hot cup of coffee in the stands or on the way to practice. Our partnership with the NWHL not only deepens our connection to hockey culture, but helps drive critical awareness for female athletes and the increasing popularity of women's hockey. It has been a privilege to be part of this important league and we look forward to continuing our support of the NWHL as a pinnacle of women's hockey."

The NWHL is the first professional women's hockey league in North America. Its new season begins tomorrow with the start of each team's 16-game schedule, and concludes in March 2018 with playoffs and the champion team raising the Isobel Cup, the championship trophy named after the daughter of Lord Stanley. Fans across the globe can enjoy the Twitter NWHL Game of the Week streamed live for free at NWHL.twitter.com.

According to NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan, "Dunkin' Donuts has been a fantastic partner and friend for the NWHL since the beginning, and their invaluable support of our league and commitment to our athletes has played a significant role in our success in bringing fans the chance to watch some of the best women's hockey players in the world. Through our Dunkin' Donuts clinics, young girls are not only able to visualize the dream of becoming professional players, they can learn first-hand from NWHL athletes. The NWHL truly runs on Dunkin', and on behalf of our teams and our players we could not be more pleased that Dunkin' Donuts will remain an important part of our league."

Dunkin' Donuts has scored key sponsorships in recent years to further its mission to support female athletes and drive awareness of the increasingly popular sport of women's hockey. In 2016 Dunkin' Donuts announced a multi-year agreement with USA Hockey that includes designation as the Official Coffee Shop of the U.S. Women's National Team. Dunkin' Donuts also has a long-standing personal services agreement with two-time Olympic silver medalist Meghan Duggan, a member of the U.S. Women's National Team since 2006. Duggan, a five-time world champion, has also starred with the NWHL's Buffalo Beauts.

Dunkin' Donuts is the official U.S. coffee, donut and breakfast sandwich of the NHL®. The brand has a long and proud history of partnerships across other sports, including the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles.

