AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

SPARKLING NEW SIPPERS

Dulce Vida Tequila, made in Los Altos de Jalisco, Mexico with 100-percent Blue Weber Agave Blanco tequila and bottled + based in Austin, Texas, announces a new sparkling canned cocktail line. Available in Paloma, Margarita and Watermelon Margarita flavors, Dulce Vida's Sparkling Canned Cocktails are made with real fruit, fresh lime juice and Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila.

The canned cocktails will be sold in packs of four. Each can will be 200ml/6.8oz. with 12.5% ABV and the suggested retail price (SRP) will range from $14.99 to $12.99. The new line will be available nationally in markets such as Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, and Colorado.

READY-TO-DRINK REFRESH

In addition, Dulce Vida is adding Watermelon Margarita to its recently launched Ready-to-Drink (RTD) line. Imbibers will enjoy real watermelon and lime juice skillfully mixed with Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila. The new flavor will be 15% ABV and available in a 1.75ml bottle at SRP $21.99 and a 750ml bottle at SRP $13.99. Dulce Vida fans can find the RTD flavors—Watermelon Margarita, Paloma and Margarita—in newly designed bottles nationwide.

ABOUT MILESTONE BRANDS LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio includes Dulce Vida Spirits, American Born Whiskey & American Born Moonshine and Naranja Orange Liqueur.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-margarita-day-psa-dulce-vida-tequila-launches-new-product--rtd-brand-refresh-300799937.html

SOURCE Milestone Brands LLC