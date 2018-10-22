Napa's Last Bottle Wines Launches...FIRST BOTTLE

Rapidly expanding Napa-based online daily wine merchant sets the bar even higher for wine loving-clients with new site First Bottle Wines

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The minds behind Last Bottle Wines have just unleashed a complimentary "sister site" called First Bottle Wines (https://www.firstbottlewines.com/).

"Our customers adore Last Bottle, and we love them, too. Since we are literally a daily wine site (one wine per day until it sells out, often in hours), there was a need to have a cozy wine shop on the web where they could come back to once they discovered a love for a new wine. First Bottle should be the FIRST place to visit if you've just had your mind blown by a $19 Tuscan Rosso or grower Champagne, because we have a very cool, carefully chosen, well-priced list that covers a lot of the major wine categories," said co-owner Stefan Blicker.

Co-owner Cory Wagner says: "Unlike Last Bottle, First Bottle is 'browsable,' and adds a whole new dimension for our customers to discover, along with next-level special offers. Oh, and free shipping always on 6+ bottles... that's ALWAYS popular!"

The First Bottle Wines website features hundreds of new releases from around the globe, including many that directly imported from the producers in Europe, which creates highly competitive pricing. Unlike many online retailers, there are no pre-arrival wines --- all wine is always in stock, so clients can expect reliability and enjoy rapid shipping times. The site is easily navigable, includes free shipping on any purchase of 6 or more bottles, and conveys the don't-take-it-too-seriously spirit of sister site Last Bottle. "Wine can be as complicated or as casual as you want it to be," says Senior Wine Buyer Blake Van Treese, "and we cover all those bases from high-scoring, pricey collector bottles, to screaming-deal porch-pounders."

The company has experienced tremendous growth since its inception in 2006 and is already one of the largest online daily wine retailers in the world.

