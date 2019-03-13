Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Named Best Wine in the World as Vivino Announces 2019 Wine Style Award Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivino, the world's largest online wine marketplace and most downloaded wine app, today announced Vivino's 2019 Wine Style Award winners. The honorees include 1,640 outstanding wines across 164 wine styles, with the 2015 Scarecrow Cabernet Sauvignon recognized by Vivino's community of millions of users as this year's best wine in the world. The full list of styles and winners can be viewed here: www.vivino.com/awards .

This year's awards marks the fifth year the company has held this annual celebration, powered by a thriving global wine community. Vivino users are encouraged to use the worldwide rankings and ratings as a guide to discover and purchase wines and to explore featured styles with the Wine Explorer tool, available on the app and online at Vivino.com .

To mark the exciting milestone, Vivino founder Heini Zachariassen said:

"No matter your background or credentials, tasting an incredible wine is an experience we don't often forget, and that moment of enjoyment is what we get to celebrate today. Vivino's Fifth Annual Wine Style Awards, wholly driven by the likes, dislikes and preferences of our 35 million users, their 40 million reviews and 120 million ratings, honors the wineries and producers that bring that moment of enjoyment to life."

"Since launching the Vivino Wine Style Awards five years ago, it's our hope that we've helped to empower the wine community – experts and novices alike – by giving everyone at the table a voice in deciding the best wines in the world."

As the only industry awards determined by the public, the Vivino Wine Style Awards offer a unique look at current and upcoming wine trends, including an up-to-the-minute reflection of consumer preferences for how wine is made and how it tastes.

Overall Standouts

A Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, the 2015 Scarecrow (with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5), took the coveted best wine overall honor from last year's top wine, the 1976 Chateau d'Yquem Bordeaux Sauternes . While the 2015 Scarecrow beat out top-tier contender Domaine de la Romanée-Conti's La Tâche Grand Cru , the famous Burgundy Côte de Nuits Red still earned the second place spot with a 4.7 rating.

In the U.S., Napa Valley Bordeaux Blend, Californian Pinot Noir and Californian Red Blend styles closely trailed Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ratings, with averages of 4.79, 4.74 and 4.63, respectively.

Other exemplary wines include the 2017 Quinta Nova Mirabilis Grande Reserva Branco , the 1988 Krug Brut Champagne and the 2017 San Valentín Garnacha , which won best white wine in the world, best sparkling wine in the world and most popular wine overall from the list, respectively.

Two lauded producers from Argentina claimed a robust presence within this year's list. Bodega Catena Zapata earned 20 winning spots in total, beating their record of 15 awards last year. Viña Cobos, the inspired vision of famed winemaker Paul Hobbs, earned the number two spot in terms of overall wins with nine awards.

Vivino's Wine Style Awards

To be eligible in Vivino's 2019 Wine Style Awards, wines needed to have at least 50 ratings submitted from Vivino's users in the 2018 calendar year. Featured categories were selected based on popularity. The full list of award winners can be explored at www.vivino.com/awards , where visitors can learn about their favorite styles and explore more bottles available for each trending style using the Vivino Wine Explorer tool, available on the app and online at Vivino.com . All wines available for purchase will have a green buy button next to them.

About Vivino

Vivino empowers people everywhere to enjoy wine to the fullest. Vivino is the world's largest online wine marketplace and most downloaded wine app, powered by a community of millions. Vivino's unique wine shopping experience uses community data to suggest personalized wine recommendations, making wine discovery and purchase fun, accessible, and effortless for wine drinkers of every level. The Vivino app is available for download on Android and Apple devices. Vivino is available for download on Android and Apple devices. For more information, visit www.vivino.com .

