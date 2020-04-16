Nakedwines.com accelerates hiring as demand for wine delivery soars

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakedwines.com, the largest direct-to-consumer (DtC) wine business in the US, is responding to soaring demand for home wine delivery by hiring over 80 new roles across the country.

The hiring boost covers customer service, data science, finance and growth marketing roles based in Napa, CA and New York City. It also includes new roles being created by partners at fulfillment centers in CA, FL, MO and NY.

The announcement comes alongside the appointment of Max Miller as President of the US business. Max brings seven years of eCommerce and DtC leadership experience to the team, and joins from Bluprint, a subscription video on demand service owned by NBCUniversal.

Launched in 2012, nakedwines.com has over 200,000 "Angel" subscribers in the US supporting over 80 independent winemakers. The company, which also operates in the UK and Australia, is on track for global revenues in excess of $250M1.

DtC winery shipments represented 10.8% of all US retail sales in 2019 at $3.2 billion and have been growing at an average of 14% over the past five years2. Recent social distancing measures are expected to accelerate these numbers as more people order wine to their homes.

Group CEO, Nick Devlin, commented:

"During these extraordinary times, our absolute priority is the safety and wellbeing of our staff, customers, suppliers and winemakers and we have implemented necessary safeguarding measures in line with government advice.

The introduction of social distancing has accelerated the shift in consumer behavior towards buying online, leading to increased demand from both new and existing customers and I believe this to be an inflection point for the growth rate of the online category.

I am extremely pleased to welcome Max, albeit via video call, to the team and we are working hard to fill new roles to help support the increase in demand."

1 £200M GBP announced as expected group-wide revenue on April 9 2020

2 2019 Direct To Consumer Wine Industry Report published by ShipCompliant by Sovos and Wines Vines Analytics

About Nakedwines.com

Nakedwines.com connects everyday wine drinkers with the world's best independent winemakers.

Powered by the belief that great wine should be an everyday pleasure and not a privilege, this online wine company gives talented winemakers the creative and financial freedom to make wines that inspire – supported by a community of passionate wine drinkers.

The company collaborates with the world-class winemakers behind famous wines, like Napa star Matt Parish (Beringer, Stags' Leap), 8-time Winemaker of the Year Daryl Groom (Penfolds Grange) cult wine icons Daniel Baron (Silver Oak) and Camille Benitah (Merus) and Champagne experts Jean Philippe Moulin (Rothschild) and Rob McNeill (Mumm).

The business model is unique – the company funds the production costs for its winemakers which generates savings that are passed back to its customers.

Known as "Angels," customers commit to a $40 prepayment per month, all of which goes towards their next purchase – and continues to fund the passion projects of top-tier winemakers around the world.

A virtuous circle is created where everyone is better off; customers get better wines for their money, and winemakers spend all their time in the winery and less time worrying about distribution and sales.

