My True Love Gave To Me -- Three Manhattan Cantinas, Two Exclusive Freezes, And A Brand-New Beer

Taco Bell ® unveils major development push into New York market; partners with Blue Point Brewing Company on Big City Bell Pilsner

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Making spirits bright three years since revealing plans to enter urban markets nationwide, Taco Bell will officially be opening three of its famous Cantina restaurants in Manhattan at 840 8th Avenue, 224 7th Avenue, and 500 8th Avenue by the end of 2018. The brand has also partnered with New York's Blue Point Brewing Company for the launch of Big City Bell Pilsner, which will be available in all three locations in the coming months.

Entering the Big Apple with Cantina restaurants is a major milestone for the brand, as Taco Bell has historically focused its development efforts in suburban areas with its traditional drive-thru concepts. However, metropolitan cities such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles are now seeing Cantina and Urban In-line restaurants popping up throughout those communities. Since announcing the urban concepts at the end of 2015, the brand has opened 19 Cantinas and 16 Urban In-Line concepts across the country. Earlier this year, Taco Bell opened six new urban restaurants – three Urban In-Line and three Cantina– in the boroughs of New York. Ten additional urban concepts were opened in cities across the country in 2018 alone.

Development growth is not the only thing the brand is proud to announce. There is a new partnership following the success of Taco Bell's first local beer at their Newport Beach Cantina in California. This time the brand teamed up with New York's Blue Point Brewing Company to create Big City Bell Pilsner. This brand-new beer is brewed with a blend of hops for lime and citrus fruit aroma. It has a crisp and balanced body that pairs perfectly with Taco Bell's Mexican-inspired flavors.

"We're so excited to be part of the Cantina launch in our hometown," says Blue Point President, Jenna Lally. "We're looking forward to New Yorkers relaxing and enjoying some tacos with the new Big City Bell Pilsner."

Like all urban Taco Bell restaurants, the new Cantinas were designed with the local consumer in mind. All three of the new Manhattan restaurants offer features tailored to the fast-paced lifestyle of the typical New Yorker. Technology offerings such as mobile ordering, self-service kiosks, and the brand's delivery partnership with Seamless (owned and operated by Grubhub) allow fans to access their favorite Mexican-inspired food whenever, and wherever, they want.

"The research we've done in New York tells us that our fans want an experience that parallels their lifestyle – fast and at their fingertips. We now give our guests five ways to order, spanning from at home, on-the-go, or in restaurant," said Mike Grams, General Manager of North America and Global Chief Operating Officer. "The convenience we have introduced through our technology allows guests to spend less time waiting for their food and more time enjoying our new beer with their loved ones."

The 500 8th Experience:

Set to open by the end of the year, 500 8th Avenue takes it a step further by offering these exciting new features:

Technology: Before entering, fans will be greeted street-side by digital window displays playfully welcoming them. Depending on their preference, guests can order one of five ways: (1) Taco Bell's mobile app, (2) tacobell.com, (3) in-restaurant kiosks, (4) at the register, or (5) via the Seamless delivery app.

Convenience: Designed to accommodate a large volume of orders at the same time and keep the restaurant moving smoothly, 500 8th Avenue will have more order touchpoints than any other Taco Bell, featuring six self-service kiosks and three registers.

Food: The new restaurant will be rolling out a brand-new Cantina Nachos menu, including a Chicken Enchilada Nachos Box, Fiesta Taco Salad Nachos Box and Steak & Cheddar Nachos Box, all for just $5.59 each (taxes and substitutions extra). The restaurant will also be home to a new 7-Layer Dip. This menu comes alongside brand new freeze flavors, such as Frozen Mule and Party Punch. Like all other Cantina concepts, guests 21 and over can choose to add their preferred alcohol to their freeze.

Experience: Fans can look forward to checking out the custom mural wall by New York City artist Greg Lamarch and browse the retail section of the restaurant, which includes an exclusive T-Shirt also designed by the artist. They can also play DJ by using their cell phone to choose the music!

Both 840 8th Avenue and 224 7th Avenue are now open, and fans can look forward to grabbing the all new Big City Bell Pilsner for $6.00 each at all three restaurants, including 500 8th Avenue, in the coming months.

