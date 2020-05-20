MWPA Announces Partnership with Movista to Protect Public Health

LANSING, Mich., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Wine Producers Association today announced a partnership with software company Movista to integrate its Project Health solution in member wineries. The health screening tool, which will be implemented at production facilities and tasting room "pinch points," is used to screen employees prior to beginning work each day.

"As Michigan's wine industry begins planning to re-open tasting rooms to the public, we have to make sure our customers and guests know that our members are doing everything possible to ensure their safety," said Mike Beck, MWPA President and Owner of Uncle John's Cider Mill in St. Johns, Michigan. "Using this tool also allows us to help the State of Michigan make well-informed decisions by providing anonymous, aggregate health data."

Project Health is a health screening platform that allows organizations to conduct health surveys and deliver specific directions based on responses. The tool also provides analysis and aggregate data for better decision making, such as identifying hot spots for symptoms. The platform utilizes a mobile app that is easily used by both employers and employees. By evaluating employee health prior to working, employers can keep at-risk workers away from the workplace, preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Stan Zylowski, CEO and co-founder of Movista, said "We're proud to partner with wineries in Michigan to enable a safe return to in-person operations. Using the platform will enable wineries to focus on what they do best: providing a great product and great in-person experience at tasting rooms across the state."

The Michigan Wine Producers Association is a Michigan non-profit group representing the interests of the Michigan wine industry.

MWPA Board:













President Mike Beck Uncle John's Fruit House Winery St. John's Secretary Marie-Chantal Dalese Chateau Chantal Traverse City Treasurer Bob Jacobsen Leelanau Cellars Omena Trail Rep Chris Baldyga 2 Lads (W.O.M.P.) Traverse City Trail Rep Lee Lutes Black Star Farms (L.V.P.A.) Leelanau Trail Rep Joe Herman Karma Vista (L.M.S. Wine Trail) Coloma At-Large Nancie Oxley St. Julian Paw Paw At-Large Rick DeBlasio Shady Lane Cellars Suttons Bay At-Large Eddie O'Keefe Chateau Grand Traverse Traverse City At-Large Brian Lesperance Fenn Valley Winery Fennville

About Movista

Founded in 2010, Movista Inc. is the nation's leading mobile workforce management platform. The platform is being used today to conduct health surveys for tens of thousands of workers as businesses begin to reopen in a safe, compliant manner. Learn more at https://movista.com

