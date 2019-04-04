MurLarkey Distilled Spirits CEO Selected to Speak at 2019 Beverage Forum

Virginia distiller CEO featured on The Future Movers and Shakers panel



BRISTOW, Va., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is proud to announce Co-founder & CEO Tom Murray was tapped to be a panelist at The 2019 Beverage Forum, the preeminent multi-beverage leadership conference, held Tuesday, April 30 & Wednesday, May 1 in Chicago.

Murray, named a rising star in the industry, will be featured in The Future Movers and Shakers panel. This panel features visionary entrepreneurs in the beverage market who continue to develop new products that fulfill the ever-expanding consumer needs. Panelists will discuss this evolving market and the challenges facing the industry today.

"This is a great honor and an amazing opportunity to share the evolution and vision of MurLarkey --where we came from, where we are going, why we are going there and how it relates to the beverage industry as a whole," said Murray.

"The timing couldn't be better in that we are in the process of finalizing our growth strategy and structure which will allow us to further capture, capitalize and expand on many of the business opportunities and trends to be discussed at this forum," Murray continued. "Therefore, I look forward to listening and learning at this premier event as much as I do speaking."

About MurLarkey

Starting with a meager 23-gallon copper still, second generation Irish-American cousins Tom Murray and Mike Larkin, along with a small team of family and friends, began distilling high-quality, small-batch spirits. Using only the finest, all-natural ingredients, MurLarkey spirits are produced to uncompromising standards. Distilled to perfection, packaged with pride and delivered with cheer, MurLarkey embodies the Founders' heritage, culture and love for life. MurLarkey is an American Distilling Institute (ADI) Certified Craft Distilled Spirit producer. For more information, visit www.murlarkey.com.

For more information or tickets to attend The 2019 Beverage Forum, visit www.bevindustry.com/beverage-forum.

Follow MurLarkey Distilled Spirits on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For more information about MurLarkey, please contact Shawn Harlan at 212177@email4pr.com or 540-907-6097.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/murlarkey-distilled-spirits-ceo-selected-to-speak-at-2019-beverage-forum-300824143.html

SOURCE MurLarkey Distilled Spirits LLC