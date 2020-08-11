MTN DEW® Reignites Team Rubicon® Partnership To Fuel The Mission And Support Heroes

Specially marked bottles, exclusive rewards and sweepstakes now open and available for a limited-time

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, MTN DEW® is backing the ultimate heroes with the return of the DEW Fuel The Mission program, which proudly supports Team Rubicon®, a disaster response nonprofit organization that leverages the skill sets of veterans and first responders to help disaster victims in communities domestically and internationally.

MTN DEW will be giving funds toward the mission as well as raising awareness through sales of specially marked Team Rubicon one-liter bottles and multipacks of 12oz cans of MTN DEW, DIET MTN DEW and MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR. MTN DEW x Team Rubicon limited-time bottles and multipacks will be available widely across retailers throughout the country beginning August 9 through October 3, 2020.

"DEW Nation has always honored heroes who serve communities across the country, so we wanted to shine a light on the ultimate doers on the front lines of disaster relief – Team Rubicon," said Nicole Portwood, Vice President, Marketing, MTN DEW. "In response to COVID-19, Team Rubicon continued to deliver on its core capabilities of disaster response but also expanded to include on-site medical support, mobile-testing operations, food delivery to at-risk communities, and opportunities for volunteers to help their neighbors through individual acts of service. Going into year two of our partnership, we wanted to go bigger and bolder by rallying hometown heroes to donate and redeem exclusive gear to support and thank Team Rubicon for their heroic efforts amidst the current pandemic."

MTN DEW and Team Rubicon are also teaming up with craftsmen Nick Terrel and Jason Podlaski to create one-of-a-kind custom goods made from salvaged materials. In hopes to bring attention to "low attention disasters" that don't garner national media coverage, the collection will include artwork of cans and skateboards made of reclaimed wood from disaster locations recently serviced through Team Rubicon's relief efforts. These items will be available to select fans who participate in DEW Nation's exclusive social sweepstakes. To join the fun, post across social channels with the hashtag #DEWxTeamRubiconSweepstakes, beginning August 9 at 10AM ET through October 3 at 11:59PM. Donations will be encouraged but are not mandatory.

"Through our partnership with MTN DEW and support from DEW Nation, we're able to further our mission to provide veterans ways to continue their service, as well as enhance assistance to communities across the country," said Lorey Zlotnick, Chief Marketing Officer, Team Rubicon. "Creating custom goods out of salvaged materials from disaster locations not only pays tribute to the work our Greyshirts do, but also brings awareness to the general public that may not already know about the work our veterans and first responders do on a daily basis as they give back to communities."

All DEW Nation fans who post across social channels will be prompted to enter special codes for a chance to unlock exclusive rewards and win weekly prizes at MTNDEWTR.com. Anyone who wishes to donate will receive custom gear from Team Rubicon based on their donation amount. All donations will go directly toward the active missions Team Rubicon has set up to serve at-risk communities, as well as to recruiting, training, equipping volunteers and delivering effective aid to disaster survivors across the country.

To stay up to date on the latest, visit www.mountaindew.com

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE™, MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT®, MTN DEW® Label Series and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has developed extensive protocols that allow its volunteers, also known as Greyshirts, to swiftly and safely continue to deliver on its core mission of disaster response. Team Rubicon has also adapted its capabilities to respond to the pandemic by providing assistance such as food delivery to at-risk populations, coordination and logistics support for those in temporary quarantine, and opportunities for volunteers to help their neighbors through individual acts of service. Additionally, Team Rubicon has helped local, state, and federal partners with direct medical response including running mobile testing sites, decompressing hospitals, and providing on-site medical assistance. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

