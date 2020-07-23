MTN DEW Announces Second Phase Of Outdoor Stimulus: Additional $100K To Fuel Heartlanders' Love Of Great Outdoors Through The End Of Summer

After unprecedented demand for the $100,000 MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus, DEW is giving outdoor enthusiasts another shot at having their fishing and hunting permits reimbursed by accepting up to 100 applications every day until the funds are exhausted

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15, the passion for the Outdoors led DEW Nation to fully exhaust the first $100,000 MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus within five hours. To once again empower the pursuits of those who embrace the adventurous spirit of the great outdoors, MTN DEW is bringing back the brand's MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus on July 23 for a second phase, giving heartland enthusiasts an additional $100,000 to reimburse 2020 hunting and fishing permits, up to 100 permit applications per day for 50 days. To celebrate the new "Out Here. It's DEW." campaign, DEW will continue to empower those who eagerly want to do what they love this summer - but missed their chance the first time around.

Beginning Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 AM CT, Heartlanders can once again apply for the MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus by visiting DewOutdoors.com/Stimulus and submitting photos of their fishing and/or hunting permits from the last year (January 1, 2019 – consumer redemption date). Up to $2,000 will be available daily until the full $100,000 has been claimed, giving outdoor enthusiasts a chance to apply for reimbursement through September.

"The response to our initial Dew Outdoor Stimulus was incredible and to celebrate our continued commitment to the Heartland we are issuing an additional stimulus, giving DEW Nation another chance to apply and enjoy what they love to do during this unprecedented summer," said Julie Raheja-Perera, MTN DEW. "We love the Heartland's passion for outdoor activities like fishing and hunting so we want to help make these pursuits easier all season."

With a heritage steeped in the great outdoors, MTN DEW shares the Heartland's pride and commitment to embracing these elements by partially reimbursing licensed fishermen and hunters whose permits fund wildlife conservation, education and restoration within their Heartland states.

The additional MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus will reimburse one permit per household up to $20 in total via Venmo or check payment. The fund opens at 9AM CT every day and closes after the first 100 people apply – first come, first serve. Full rules and regulations for the MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus can be found at DewOutdoors.com/Stimulus . Spread the news by using the hashtag #MTNDEWStimulus. All applications are subject to permit verification as outlined in the rules.

DEW Nation can stay up to date on the latest by visiting www.mountaindew.com and by following @MountainDew on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE™, MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT®, MTN DEW® Label Series and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

CONTACT

Christina Panta / CPanta@golin.com

Nora Quartaro / Nora.Quartaro@pepsico.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtn-dew-announces-second-phase-of-outdoor-stimulus-additional-100k-to-fuel-heartlanders-love-of-great-outdoors-through-the-end-of-summer-301098800.html

SOURCE PepsiCo