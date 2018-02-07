M.S. Walker Announces New Ownership of John L. Sullivan Irish Whiskey

Boston-Based Company Expands Distribution of Brand Named After Iconic Boxing Legend

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M.S. Walker has today announced the re-introduction of the popular Irish whiskey brand, John L. Sullivan Irish Whiskey. After purchasing the rights to the brand from Georgetown Trading Co., M.S. Walker is rolling the whiskey, which is named after the legendary boxer of the same name, out nationwide beginning immediately.

John L. Sullivan is a small batch Irish whiskey that is crafted using only the finest Irish grain and other local ingredients before being carefully aged in bourbon casks. Triple-distilled in copper pot stills, the spirit preserves the storied traditions of whiskey production. Smooth, balanced and flavorful, John L. Sullivan Irish Whiskey is as unique as its namesake and brings together a taste of the old country along with the new. This blended Irish whiskey exhibits subtle notes of spice and vanilla, making for a smooth drinking experience.

"John L. Sullivan is a sports icon in in our hometown, so it was an easy decision to bring the brand into our growing national portfolio," says Brett Allen, Director of National Business Development. "Boston has deep Irish roots, and John L. embodied a lot of the things that make our city so great: toughness, class, and appreciation for a good drink."

Born to Irish immigrant parents in Boston, MA in 1858, John L. Sullivan – also known as 'The Boston Strong Boy' – earned his reputation as a brawler from an early age. As a teenager, he gained notoriety for entering Boston's toughest barrooms and proclaiming that he could "lick any man in the house." And often times, he did. This tough persona translated well as he made the leap into professional fighting.

With a career record of 40-1-2 with 24 knockouts, Sullivan was the last heavyweight bare-knuckle boxing champion of the world and the first heavyweight gloved boxing champion of the world. In perhaps his most famous fight, he made headlines by defeating Jake Kilrain in an illegal fight that last a whopping 76 rounds.

John L. Sullivan Irish Whiskey will be available in 750ML bottles beginning in March for $25.99. To learn more, please visit www.jlsullivanirishwhiskey.com or follow the brand on Facebook.

About M.S. Walker

Founded in 1931, M.S. Walker, Inc. is a New England-based importer & distributor of fine wines and spirits, serving both national and international brands. Based in Massachusetts, the company acts as an Agency Importer of select national spirit brands and several wine brands from around the world, in addition to manufacturing its own brands in Boston, MA.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ms-walker-announces-new-ownership-of-john-l-sullivan-irish-whiskey-300594906.html

SOURCE M.S. Walker