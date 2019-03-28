M.S. Walker To Acquire Winebow's Wholesale Operations In Massachusetts And Rhode Island To Expand Portfolio Of Fine Wines & Spirits

Acquisition Strengthens Long-Standing Partnership to Extend Reach, Awareness for Key Brands



BOSTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M.S. Walker, a Massachusetts-based importer, producer, and distributor of fine wines and spirits, has announced it will be acquiring Winebow's wholesale operations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The deal, which is scheduled to close on April 30, 2019, reinforces the already-strong partnership between the two organizations that share a lasting commitment to best-in-class service.

"We are thrilled to enhance our home market footprint and to strengthen our relationship with Winebow through this acquisition," said Doug Shaw, Principal at M.S. Walker. "Our like-minded organizations are built around great people, and we are excited to welcome both the talented Winebow team and the prestigious selection of supplier partners to our family. We look forward to building upon the existing success of the local Winebow organizations."

"M.S. Walker has been a major force in the industry and a leading distributor in New England for decades," said Dean Ferrell, President and CEO of Winebow. "Since 2009, they have been an outstanding partner of ours, and this deal not only expands this relationship, but also enables our suppliers, customers, and employees to benefit from M.S. Walker's position in the marketplace. Bringing our wholesale and import brands to more people in these markets is of utmost importance to Winebow, and this deal with our friends at M.S. Walker will achieve this."

About M.S. Walker

Founded in Boston in 1933, M.S. Walker is a 5th-generation, family-owned wine and spirits importer and distributor, a spirit bottler, and a national supplier. M.S. Walker serves on-premise and off-premise establishments throughout the Northeast, with direct operations in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island and brokerage operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

About Winebow

Winebow is a national importer and distributor that offers a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. Since 1980, the company has represented some of the most established properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. With a commitment to exceptional service, Winebow strives to be the best partner to its customers and suppliers, and to inspire a passion for fine wine and spirits nationwide.

