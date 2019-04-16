The Mr. Coffee® Brand Introduces New Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker

The color-coded measuring system creates a consistently great tasting cup of coffee every single time



BOCA RATON, Fla., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Coffee, a leader in perfecting the in-home coffee experience for nearly 50 years, is making the daily grind simpler than ever with the Mr. Coffee® Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker. The coffeemaker features an easy color-coded measuring system that makes it simple to measure just the right amount of coffee grounds and water every time, as well as a four-hour freshness indicator so coffee drinkers know exactly how long ago the pot was brewed.

"A surprising number of coffee drinkers don't know how to brew the perfect cup of coffee at home, which can be incredibly frustrating," says Justin Crout, brand marketing director, Mr. Coffee. "The Mr. Coffee Easy Measure Programmable Coffeemaker makes that process less intimidating, bringing the rich experience of fresh coffee aromas and taste to the home. With this product, everyone is capable of brewing the perfect cup of fresh hot coffee and achieving the same great taste every single time."

The Mr. Coffee Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffee maker has already made headlines following its debut at the International Home & Housewares Show in Chicago this March. Of the more than nine thousand products featured, the Mr. Coffee Easy Measure Coffeemaker was one of fifteen products to receive inclusion in Good Housekeeping's list of the "Most-Wanted Home & Kitchen Products" from the show.

Coffee drinkers are already raving about the easy-to-use features, including the "Brew Now" and "Brew Later" programmable settings and the color-coded measuring system, the sleek, space-saving design that looks great on a kitchen counter, and the four-hour freshness indicator.

The coffeemaker is priced at an affordable $49.99 and is available nationwide both in-store and online at Target. A few highlights of the product:

Coffee machines can produce great fresh coffee but getting consistent results can be frustrating. The color-coded measuring system features matching and easy-to-read colors on the scoop, carafe and water reservoir of Mr. Coffee ® Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker to lessen the chance for measuring mistakes on a busy day. The end result is a consistently great tasting coffee in every single cup.

Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker to lessen the chance for measuring mistakes on a busy day. The end result is a consistently great tasting coffee in every single cup. The Mr. Coffee ® Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker features an advanced two-step Water Filtration System, which reduces impurities like calcium and chlorine.

Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker features an advanced two-step Water Filtration System, which reduces impurities like calcium and chlorine. The 4-Hour Freshness Indicator of the Mr. Coffee® Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker is designed to simplify life and keep up with busy schedules. The indicator illuminates at ½ hour increments, telling coffee drinkers how long the coffee has been sitting in the carafe.

For more information on Mr. Coffee® Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, visit MrCoffee.com or Mr. Coffee's social media sites at Facebook.com/MrCoffee, Instagram.com/MrCoffee and Pinterest.com/MrCoffee.

About Mr. Coffee

Mr. Coffee is a leading manufacturer of coffeemaker and tea machines for the in-home coffee experience. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Mr. Coffee is a part of Newell Brand's global portfolio.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mr-coffee-brand-introduces-new-easy-measure-12-cup-programmable-coffeemaker-300830628.html

SOURCE Mr. Coffee