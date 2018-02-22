Move Over, Rosé Wine! Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider Is Here, Poised To Be The Year's Hottest Drink

Made with rare red flesh apples contributing to its rosy hue, this unconventional cider instantly elevates any occasion

WALDEN, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Angry Orchard, the leading U.S. cider maker1, gives drinkers a new, unexpected and delicious choice poised to be the year's hottest drink: Angry Orchard Rosé hard cider. Made with a delicious blend of apples including rare red flesh apples from France, Angry Orchard Rosé delivers the crisp and refreshing qualities of cider with a rosy color and floral aroma. So, move over Rosé wine and make room on the shelf for Angry Orchard Rosé, the fun and unexpected drink to try this spring.

In developing the recipe for Rosé, Angry Orchard cider makers were inspired by the light and fruit-forward elements of Rosé wine, which, like cider, is derived from harvested and fermented fruit. The team experimented with small batches at the Angry Orchard Cidery in New York's Hudson River Valley to find the perfect balance of high-quality ingredients.

Ultimately, they found a unique, red flesh apple in Brittany, France, that contributes to the cider's bright apple flavor and rosy hue. These apples, known as Amour Rouge or Red Love were then blended with the juices of six apple varieties and other ingredients, like a hint of hibiscus. The result was unparalleled -- an unconventional, apple-forward style that brings a unique flavor for wine and cider drinkers alike. When the cider makers sampled the new Angry Orchard Rosé at the Cider House, drinkers couldn't get enough of it.

"I love Rosé wine, but I'm excited for drinkers to move on over to cider and try something new this spring with our Angry Orchard Rosé," said Ryan Burk, Head Cider Maker of Angry Orchard. "The rare red flesh apples used in our Rosé not only impart complex flavors but contribute to the cider's beautiful rosy hue. It's crisp, refreshing, and unlike any other style we have crafted."

Angry Orchard Rosé hard cider's apple-forward taste is complimented by refreshing light tannins, similar to a semi-dry wine. It has a light, yet refined floral aroma, medium mouthfeel, and bright apple finish. The cider is first-and-foremost delicious on its own, but it also pairs perfectly with a variety of cuisines, from creamy cheeses, like gouda and feta and hearty, flavorful meats, like ham and prosciutto. It's the natural beverage that can be enjoyed at the table with food or hanging out by the fire pit.

The cider making team has been experimenting with ingredients and various techniques from all over the world for over 25 years. Angry Orchard is dedicated to high-quality ingredients and is committed to creating new and unique ciders that are complex, distinctive, and balanced for drinkers to enjoy. Angry Orchard Rosé hard cider is the latest offering, as the cider makers continue to push the boundaries and explore various styles of cider. Angry Orchard's cider makers continue to lead expansive research and recipe development from the cidery at a 60-acre orchard in Walden, New York.

Angry Orchard Rosé hard cider (5.5% ABV) is available nationwide in 6-packs for a suggested retail price of $7.99-9.99 (varies per market) and 12-pack variety packs with other Angry Orchard styles for $14.99-16.99 (varies by market) starting February 2018. Angry Orchard Rosé will also be featured at this year's Kentucky Derby as the Derby's official hard cider.

Angry Orchard Cider Company's cider makers have been experimenting with apple varieties and unique flavors to develop hard cider recipes for 20 years. The cider makers have travelled the world to find the best apples for cider making and chose specific varieties, like French bittersweet apples from Normandy and culinary apples from Italy and the United States, based on each cider's flavor profile. In November 2015, Angry Orchard established a home for cider research and development located on a historic apple orchard in the New York Hudson River Valley. In May 2016, Angry Orchard planted three acres of traditional cider-making apples at the Orchard that they will use for research and experimentation at the cidery.

Angry Orchard makes a variety of year-round craft cider styles, including Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, a fruit forward hard cider that balances the sweetness of culinary apples with dryness and bright acidity of bittersweet apples for a complex, refreshing taste. Despite the recent growth of hard cider in the U.S., the category is still small and relatively unknown. Angry Orchard is committed to drinker education and awareness-building to help grow the category for all craft cider makers.

