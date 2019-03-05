Mountain Valley Spring Water Wins Again With Two Gold Medals at the 29th Annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mountain Valley Spring Water, a Cott Corporation subsidiary (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB), continues it's winning streak with three new medals at the 29th annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting. Mountain Valley Spring Sparkling Water won its first gold medal, honored in a field of competitors from three continents. Mountain Valley Spring Sparkling Blackberry Pomegranate and Sparkling White Peach earned gold and bronze medals respectively in the sparkling flavored essence competition, which doubled in entrants since last year's event. Mountain Valley Spring Water has previously garnered three medals at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting competition.

Ten media judges from various regional and national outlets took part in hours of tasting, tasked with rating each entry on numerous attributes including appearance, aroma, taste, mouth-feel and aftertaste. The one-day event, touted as the Academy Awards of Water, recognizes excellence in multiple categories including Best Municipal Water, Bottled Water, Sparkling Water, Purified Water and Flavored Essence Sparkling.

"Winning three medals in a single year at the Berkeley Springs competition is phenomenal," said Stephan Williams, Director-Corporate Marketing. He continued, "Taking a gold medal for the highly competitive sparkling water category, and two top places in the sparkling essence segment speaks directly to the brand's commitment to deliver unrivaled premium quality to our loyal fans and customers. We are honored to consistently receive accolades from the world's leading chefs, respected food critics and industry tastemakers."

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, AR., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871, bottled at the same spring location. Sourced from a natural artesian spring originating from deep within a granite-based valley, the water is known for it its unique mineral content and crisp taste profile. The brand has been awarded "Best-Tasting Water in the World" multiple times. Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered directly to home and offices across the country and can be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. DS Services, a subsidiary of the Cott Corporation, owns the Mountain Valley Spring Co.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-valley-spring-water-wins-again-with-two-gold-medals-at-the-29th-annual-berkeley-springs-international-water-tasting-300807110.html

SOURCE The Mountain Valley Spring Water