Mountain Valley Spring Water to Sponsor GUMPTION Business Conference for Makers, Artisans, and Creative Entrepreneurs

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Valley Spring Water is proud to sponsor Gumption, a business conference for makers, artisans and creative entrepreneurs presented by MADE SOUTH.

MADE SOUTH presents GUMPTION: A Business Conference for Makers, Artisans, and Creative Entrepreneurs in Franklin, TN on Saturday, March 24th. This jam-packed day of keynote speakers and informative workshops has been in the making since 2014. MADE SOUTH recognized an opportunity for the edification of an entire community of creative types to learn a few business basics that could help them grow and prosper. Topics will include everything from accounting to digital marketing with speakers, panel discussions and lessons learned from successful Makers and Artisans.

Mountain Valley looks forward to supporting this program to help quench the thirst for knowledge and sharpening of new tools. They will be providing enough water to ensure every guest stays super-hydrated throughout their riveting day of learning. Gumption is the first in a series of Mountain Valley's sponsored events with MADE SOUTH in 2018 including the Great Slider Showdown, the Southern Whiskey Society and the MADE SOUTH Holiday Market.

Director of Marketing, Stephan Williams said, "We are proud to partner with MADE SOUTH this year in helping to support and celebrate the best of the South." He continued, "At Mountain Valley Spring, we share the same cultural roots and inspiration that are brought to life through these great events."

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley's granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Twice named "Best-Tasting Water in the World," Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the country. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

