Mountain Valley Spring Water to Sponsor the 2018 Ouachita Challenge Bike Tour & Race

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Valley Spring Water is the first Premier Sponsor of the Ouachita Challenge. The 2018 event takes place in Oden, AK on Saturday, March 24th through Sunday, March 25th.

The Challenge, with its variations of the tour and race, dates back almost twenty years to the first official "Ouachita Challenge" held in 2001. It's a unique, weekend-long, 60-mile gauntlet for mountain biking enthusiasts, or anyone who's up for a serious test of their personal strength and determination.

As the official water sponsor and neighbor, Mountain Valley Spring Water will be donating their premium spring water to keep all participants, families, and volunteers well hydrated throughout the event including Race Aid stations set up along the Ouachita Trail. Known for its challenging climbs, vast technical, sections, and the Womble Trail, the race touts views of the Ouachita River and Ouachita peaks and valleys. As part of their sponsorship, Mountain Valley will also run a contest for a Schwinn bike.

Each year around $25,000 of the Ouachita Challenge proceeds is split between the following local organizations, all of which also have a heavy hand in the volunteer efforts at the two day event:

Polk County Developmental Center

Oden Woods & Water Club

CASA of the Ouachita Region

Ouachita Amateur Radio Association

FoOT (Friends of the Ouachita Trail)

Rural Fire Departments of Cove, Vandervoort, Joplin, & Sims

Various Oden Organizations

"We're already proud to know that motivated individuals from all over, who are in search of a real test of self and will, flock to the Ouachita Challenge, right here in our own backyard." said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing. He added, "We're truly honored to hold the privilege of helping sponsor such an inspiring event, especially knowing that it will benefit so many deserving organizations in our community."

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley's granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Twice named "Best-Tasting Water in the World," Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the country. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

