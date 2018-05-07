Mountain Valley Spring Water Official Water Sponsor of SEED Food & Wine Week Los Angeles ft. Eat Drink Vegan

PASADENA, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Valley Spring Water named official water sponsor of Eat Drink Vegan.

The SEED Food & Wine Week Los Angeles ft. Eat Drink Vegan Festival is a highly curated event taking place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, on Wednesday, May 16th. Its origin dates back to 2009, when it humbly began as the Vegan Beer and Food Festival. Back then, it was a small gathering held in the Roxy Theatre parking lot on Sunset Strip, but over the years, it has transformed into a popular niche celebration of worry-free foods, libations, skin care, clothing and more.

As the official water sponsor of EDV, Mountain Valley Spring Water will be given out to all guests throughout the day. The premium American water has been bottled at the source since they started in 1871, making it an ideal pairing water for an event that advocates plant-based diets, organic mindfulness and overall wellness.

"We're very excited to be the official water sponsor for this year's EDV festival. I'm looking forward to meeting and interacting with everyone," said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing. He added, "With more than 30 years of serving Mountain Valley Spring water to great customers in Southern California, I won't be surprised if we run into some of our biggest fans."

As part of SEED Food & Wine Week Los Angeles ft. Eat Drink Vegan the Seed Food & Wine Week will be happening from May 23-26. The week will be chocked full of wellness, celebrity chef dinners, yoga, plant-based exhibitions, a 5K run, panels, exhibitions and more. Mountain Valley is proud to sponsor the week's festivities in addition to Eat Drink Vegan on May 16th.

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley's granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Three time winner of the title "Best-Tasting Water in the World," Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the country. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

