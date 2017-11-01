Mountain Valley Spring Water Names Absopure a Michigan Distributor

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Valley Spring Water announces their partnership with Absopure to deliver The Mountain Valley Spring Water portfolio in Michigan.

The partnership, effective August 2017, is key to supporting Mountain Valley's growth and distribution capabilities in Michigan. Steve Taylor, Mountain Valley Water's Director of Sales, remarked "Absopure is the perfect partner. Together our companies have over 250 years of experience in the water business. This is an important relationship, it allows us to bring the very best service to our new and existing customers.

Absopure will distribute Mountain Valley Spring Water throughout Michigan, including Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing and many more of the surrounding communities.

"Mountain Valley's rich history, commitment to quality, and all natural offerings are values we share as a family-owned company that has been delivering refreshing bottled water products for more than 100 years," said Frank Zolenski, director of marketing for Absopure. "This partnership is a great opportunity for two like-minded brands to work together to deliver Mountain Valley's unique products and distinct brand to Michigan customers."

About Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley's granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Twice named "Best-Tasting Water in the World," Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the county. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation. www.mountainvalleyspring.com.

About Absopure

Founded in 1908, Plymouth, Michigan-based Absopure is a family-owned home and office refreshment delivery services provider, offering direct delivery of water and coffee-related goods throughout the Midwest. The company provides a variety of bottled waters—including natural spring, steam-distilled, purified drinking, vapor distilled with electrolytes and natural fluoride infant drinking water—in an assortment of sizes ranging from individual bottles and cases to five gallon jugs. Absopure water is available at retailers across the country. For more information, visit www.absopure.com.

