Mountain Valley Spring Water named 2018 Presenting Sponsor of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Valley Spring Water is proud to return as Presenting Sponsor of the 27th annual Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival (HSDFF). This year's festival will run October 19-27 at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa. Mountain Valley Spring Water has been a long-time HSDFF supporter on many levels.

As part of this year's sponsorship, Mountain Valley Spring Water and HSDFF will host a collaboration with the filmmakers of THE HEAT: A Kitchen (R)evolution and Chef Edward Lee's Let's Empower Employment (LEE) Initiative. THE HEAT is a documentary that showcases the challenges facing female chefs in today's male dominated kitchens. The LEE Initiative is an organization focused on bringing more equality and diversity to the restaurant industry. The collaboration will include a joint Q&A with Chef Anita Lo and Chef Edward Lee after THE HEAT's screening on 10/21 at 7:30PM at the Arlington Hotel and will be followed by an evening fundraiser with silent auction and food prepared by the LEE Initiative's 2018 mentees at Superior Bathhouse. The auction can be accessed online via https://lee.cbo.io/ and will be open from 10/15 the end of the film festival on 10/28.

"We are always proud to be fully engaged with the Hot Springs community, and very excited again be the presenting sponsor for the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. The HSDFF has a long history, and has truly become a hallmark festival in the last several years. We strongly believe in their goal of highlighting the art of documentary film making, and ultimately bringing cultural and social enrichment to our community", said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing. He added, "this year we are thrilled to have the unique opportunity of bringing together the film "THE HEAT" and our partners at the LEE Initiative. As a scholarship donor, we are proud to bring more visibility to the careers of strong, talented women in the culinary industry."

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley's granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Twice named "Best-Tasting Water in the World," Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the country. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

