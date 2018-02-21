Mountain Valley Spring Water announces it's first time sponsorship of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Valley Spring Water is proud to announce their first year as a sponsor at the 17th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami, Florida.

As part of the sponsorship, Mountain Valley will be offering their premium spring and sparkling waters to guests at select events throughout the Festival, including Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents Wine Spectator's Best of the Best sponsored by Bank of America.

"We're looking forward to being a part of the prestigious event," said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing. "As a premium, American brand, Mountain Valley appreciates the convergence of diverse culinary experiences, skills, cultures, and stories from across the nation."

The 17th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival is a destination event spanning five days, February 21 through February 25, in the heart of the diverse and energetic backdrop of Miami, Florida. What originally began as a one-day extravaganza, has evolved into a talent show of renowned culinary minds and award-winning chefs, all coming together with a long list of fine wine and spirits producers. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

