Michigan’s picturesque Upper Peninsula is a tourist treasure and a summer vacation favorite. But one thing it’s not? Part of Wisconsin. So when Mountain Dew mistakenly labeled the U.P. as part of the Badger State, you can bet the company had to scramble to make up for the goof.

Things You Didn't Know About 15 of the Most Popular Soda Brands

It all started when Mountain Dew made a U.S. map it dubbed the “DEWnited States,” with different crazy MTN Dew-themed colors and patterns for each state. Yet on the map, the lower part of Michigan is colored red, while the U.P. has the same green-and-white zig-zag pattern as neighboring Wisconsin. Admittedly, the Upper Peninsula wasn’t the only misplaced piece of geography in the DEWnited States of America. New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware seemed to be lumped together, for instance, and South Dakota is surprisingly irregular. But Michigan was not having this nonsense.

The humorous Twitter account @UpperPeninsula called Mountain Dew out on the geographical goof. “Dear Mountain Dew, I AM NOT WISCONSIN,” the tweet read. “Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call. Sincerely, America’s Peninsula.”

Dear @MountainDew,



I 👏 AM 👏 NOT 👏 WISCONSIN 👏



Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call.



Sincerely,

America’s Peninsula pic.twitter.com/Rd3Q2vllJV — The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019

The tweet quickly picked up speed, with even the Wisconsin Department of Tourism getting in on the fun by tweeting, “New state lines, who dis?”

The Upper Peninsula account urged the soda brand to produce a special Upper Peninsula edition to make up for the gaffe.

Change of plans... @MountainDew do you want to gain a bunch of fans?



I triple dog dare you to come out with an Upper Peninsula edition for your #DEWnited campin. https://t.co/nALHngIJWl — The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019

Mountain Dew was quick to respond, writing, “Hey, Upper Peninsula: we hear you, and we’re sorry for misplacing you on our #DEWnited map. Give us a chance to right our wrong. Help us fill this special edition label by telling us all of the things you love about the Upper Peninsula (note to self: located in MICHIGAN).”

Hey, Upper Peninsula: we hear you, and we’re sorry for misplacing you on our #DEWnited map. Give us a chance to right our wrong. Help us fill this special edition label by telling us all of the things you love about the Upper Peninsula (note to self: located in MICHIGAN) pic.twitter.com/cSzJQYc2tl — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) July 10, 2019

A spokesperson for Mountain Dew said it was too early to release details about what the special label might look like or where and when it will be distributed. But U.P. residents, known as Yoopers, were quick to share breathtaking photos and tourist tidbits about the U.P.

Lake Superior! beauty everywhere you look. Yoopers are one of a kind and there is no place better!! pic.twitter.com/fnGxE5m3uW — stacia (@Birdybug12) July 11, 2019

Pictured Rocks

Whitefish Point Shipwreck Museum

Lake Superior

Waterfalls (ALL OF THEM)

Whitefish, the fish (smoked)

Pasties (NOT PASTYS)

Seney National Wildlife Refuge

Two Hearted River

Grand Marais

Lake Michigan-Huron



You're gonna need a smaller font pic.twitter.com/lhhZ7ZkoMi — Jen. (@jenelaina) July 11, 2019

Mountain Dew also made news this summer for its new peach-and-honey-flavored Sweet Lightning flavor, a Southern-inspired pop that’s now a permanent part of KFC menus. While awaiting the special U.P. label, diners can get in the right mindset with these dishes you’ll only find in the Midwest.