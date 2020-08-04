As the final and hottest months of summer draw near, it's important to have a variety of go-to items that can dependably beat the heat. And Southern favorites — Mountain Dew and Bojangles — are here to help with the launch of their new soda collaboration.

Mountain Dew announced it was teaming up with Bojangles (another born and bred in the South drink brand) to create a soda that was designed to quench the thirst of fans. The soda, Southern Shock, is a tropical-punch flavored beverage that is both fruity and fizzy.

Bojangles' chief marketing officer said Southern Shock is, "summer on ice," and that the flavor will, "electrify your summer and shock up the mundane."

As temperatures rise across the country in August, the two beverage brands hope this drink will help cool things down. And while the soda is sure to impress when served alongside some grilled burgers and perfectly cooked steaks, this isn't the only new refreshing drink that Mountain Dew announced this week.

In addition to its partnership with Bojangles, Mountain Dew announced its release of another new beverage: Mountain Dew Spark, a raspberry lemonade flavored drink. It will be available at more than 2,500 Speedway locations for a limited time only.

With two new ways to cool down, you'll be ready for the final days of summer in no time. Wrap up the warmest months of the year with these cold dish recipes that are perfect for hot days.