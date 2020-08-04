Most Expensive Motown Vinyl Record Ever Sold Comes To American Airwaves For First Time, Courtesy Of Uncle Nearest

The Super-Premium Whiskey Brand Introduces UK Cult Classic "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" to American Audiences For the First Time Through New Commercial

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey , the most awarded American whiskey brand of 2019 and 2020 to-date, announces today the release of a new commercial utilizing the music of legendary Motown writer and producer, Frank Wilson. The song, "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)," was written and performed by Wilson, and set a record in 2009 as the most expensive Motown vinyl ever sold when a Leicestershire, UK-based record dealer organized the sale to an anonymous buyer for £25,742. The album, which remains the tenth most expensive vinyl record ever sold, was never released in the U.S. The song is being introduced to the American public for the first time in Uncle Nearest's newest commercial titled "Do I Love You." Uncle Nearest CEO and founder Fawn Weaver is the daughter of Wilson.

Only 250 demo copies of the 7" vinyl record were ever pressed. As few as two are reported to have survived with the rest being intentionally destroyed when Wilson made the decision to be a Motown producer rather than a singer. It is believed that one of those two vinyls are in the private collection of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, while the other landed at a famous English Northern soul nightclub in Wigan, England, where the song became a cult classic in the '60s and '70s. Due to its enormous popularity, the album was officially released in the UK in 1979. It is arguably the most popular Northern Soul record of all time and remained No. 1 on the Northern Soul charts as late as 2015.

Weaver and the Uncle Nearest brand are becoming synonymous with uncovering lesser-known stories in American history. In 2017, Weaver introduced the world to Nearest Green through the launch of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. A story once lost to time, Weaver's extensive research revealed that Green, a formerly enslaved man, was the first known African-American master distiller. Today, his name and legacy lives on through the whiskey and the Nearest Green Distillery located in Shelbyville, Tenn.

"I remember where I was the moment I learned my father had recorded an album with his own voice," said Weaver. "My father did a brilliant job of cementing his own legacy when he was alive. Now, I have the honor of combining that with my own mission of cementing the legacy of Nearest Green, a man who didn't have the chance to do that while he was living. I have no doubt my father is in heaven with a smile, and hopefully seated right next to him is another legend, Nearest."

This is the second commercial from the super-premium whiskey brand. Uncle Nearest's first-ever commercial, "The Why," debuted last year as an introduction to the godfather of Tennessee Whiskey, and featured Emmy award-winning actor, Jeffrey Wright.

"The opportunity to share the story of yet another legacy was too good to pass up," said David Poag, the director of both commercials. "And the song itself is just so good. It makes you want to jump and dance, it makes you happy. That's an emotion we are proud to be broadcasting right now."

"Do I Love You" began airing today in all 50 states, with the first commercial running in Detroit, Mich., the original home of Motown Records. The commercial can be viewed at https://youtu.be/W2cP3MsiLW8.

