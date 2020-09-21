Moshi Yuzu Sparkling Wins 2020 FABI Award and 2020 sofi(TM) Award

Competing with over 2,000 brands, Moshi manages to come out with two distinguishable awards in the food & beverage industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since their launch in February 2020, Moshi Yuzu Original Sparkling Drink made a splash in the beverage industry by winning both the 2020 sofi™ New Product Award from Specialty Food Association's (SFA), and the 2020 FABI Award from the National Restaurant Association Show.

The sofi™ awards also known as "Specialty Outstanding Food Innovation", are described as the Oscars of the food & beverage industry. Moshi Yuzu Original Sparkling Drink competed with over 2,000 entries to win the 2020 "New Product" sofi™ award in the Carbonated Soda category. Moshi Yuzu Original Sparkling Drink is the recipient of the 2020 FABI Award which recognizes food and beverage products that are breaking new ground in taste, creativity, packaging, and profit potential.

"We are honored that our Moshi Yuzu Original Sparkling Drink has won the FABI and sofi™ Award," says Terry Tang, CEO of Moshi Yuzu Sparkling. "As a small minority-owned business, we are always looking for ways to introduce the general public to unique and aromatic profiles of the Yuzu citrus that is still new to the states. These awards are one of the ultimate stamps of approval that we're going in the right direction and we are truly grateful to all the judges on the panel who vote for us."

The craft beverage brand is also now working with UNFI to distribute their full line of yuzu beverages to select UNFI warehouses. Moshi Yuzu Sparkling are also distributed by local distributors in CA and NYC, but the UNFI partnership will open up further opportunities in the northeast and west coast with a nationwide launch down the line. The full line will be available this fall at UNFI York, Dayville, Chesterfield, Howell, Montgomery, Moreno, Rocklin, and Ridgefield.

Furthermore, looking to expand their sales outreach to direct to consumer too, Moshi Yuzu Sparkling also officially launched their e-commerce platform on their website this month. Consumers can now order special sample packs from the website with more packaging options to come. With the success of their #TryMoshi campaign, the brand got over 1000 bottles of Yuzu Sparkling Drinks into consumers hands via their newly built e-commerce platform. Moshi hopes to continue building out their platform to make it even easier for consumers to get a hold of their drinks during the current e-commerce boom fueled by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

About Moshi

Moshi Yuzu Sparkling is a yuzu RTD beverage made with 100% yuzu juice sourced from Japan that launched in February, 2020. Each bottle of Moshi captures the tart and fragrant flavors of yuzu in an easy, accessible, and delicious way. The line is currently packaged in 12 oz. glass bottles and comes in 4 flavors: Yuzu Original, Yuzu White Peach, Yuzu Red Shiso Apple, and Yuzu Unsweetened Sparkling Water. More information can be found at www.drinkmoshi.com/about-moshi

MOSHI MEDIA CONTACT

Kenne Yang, Marketing Coordinator, (917) - 566 - 8018, kenne@brooklynfb.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moshi-yuzu-sparkling-wins-2020-fabi-award-and-2020-sofi-award-301134749.html

SOURCE Drink Moshi