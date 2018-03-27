Morning Technical Insight on These Specialty Eateries Stocks -- Aramark, Papa John's, Shake Shack, and Starbucks

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ARMK, PZZA, SHAK, and SBUX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com explores the Specialty Eateries space, which operates limited service restaurants that serve specialty snack items or nonalcoholic beverages for consumption on-premises. Under evaluation this morning are: Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), Papa John's International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA), Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK), and Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Aramark

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Aramark's shares rose 2.05%, finishing Monday's trading session at $39.87. A total volume of 1.38 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.22 million shares. The stock has advanced 9.02% over the past year and is trading below its 200-day moving average by 4.20%. Moreover, shares of Aramark, which provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.86.

On March 14th, 2018, Aramark, the food and beverage partner of eight Major League Baseball (MBL) teams, announced elevated ballpark menus that include taco trios, reimagined franks and sandwiches, and even more vegan and vegetarian options. In addition, the Company is bringing the convenience of cashless transactions to fans in their seats. Believed to be an MLB first, many in-seat vendors, or hawkers, at each of the ballparks that the Company serves will accept credit cards for select menu items being sold.

Papa John's International

On Monday, shares in Louisville, Kentucky headquartered Papa John's International Inc. recorded a trading volume of 714,532 shares. The stock ended the session 0.83% lower at $55.93. The Company's shares are trading 7.16% below their 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Papa John's, which operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 33.44.

On March 01st, 2018, Papa John's announced that it has entered into a $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement") with Bank of America, N.A. The Company will acquire shares under the ASR Agreement as part of its $500 million share repurchase authorization, which was previously announced on August 01st, 2017.

Shake Shack

Shares in New York headquartered Shake Shack Inc. closed at $41.56, up 3.41% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 465,286 shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.69% in the last month and 28.51% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.95% and 10.76% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Shake Shack, which owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 52.13.

Starbucks

Seattle, Washington-based Starbucks Corp.'s stock ended 2.65% higher at $57.80 with a total trading volume of 8.42 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.96% in the last month, 0.38% over the previous three months, and 1.74% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.27% and 1.64%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Starbucks, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide, have an RSI of 48.14.

On March 07th, 2018, Starbucks Corp., also known as Starbucks Coffee Company, opened the doors to its Visitor Center at Hacienda Alsacia, located on the Company's 600-acre (240-hectare) coffee farm on the slopes of the Poas volcano in Costa Rica. Hacienda Alsacia is a working farm that has served as a global research and development facility for the Company since 2013.

