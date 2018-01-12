Morning Technical Insight on These Restaurants Stocks -- Performance Food, Brinker Intl., Restaurant Brands, and Domino's Pizza

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PFGC, EAT, QSR, and DPZ which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. In hospitality, Food and Beverage reigns supreme. It is the largest element of the Hospitality industry and can take the form of high-end restaurants, fast-food eateries, catering establishments, and many other manifestations. This morning, WallStEquities.com focuses on four stocks in the Restaurants space to see how they have fared over the past trading sessions: Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE: PFGC), Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR), and Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Performance Food Group

Richmond, Virginia headquartered Performance Food Group Co.'s shares saw a slight decline of 0.75%, finishing Thursday's trading session at $33.00. A total volume of 444,241 shares was traded. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 4.27% and 18.07%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have surged 43.48% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.69% and 17.88%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Performance Food have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.15.

On December 18th, 2017, Performance Food Group (PFGC) announced the promotion of Patrick Hagerty to Executive Vice President of PFGC and President and CEO of Vistar, effective January 01st, 2018. He previously served as Senior Vice President of PFGC and President and CEO of Vistar.

Brinker International

On Thursday, shares in Dallas, Texas-based Brinker International Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.08 million shares, and ended the session 1.32% higher at $37.58. The stock has gained 18.40% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 3.65% above their 50-day moving average and 1.77% above their 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Brinker, which together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide, have an RSI of 46.94.

On January 09th, 2018, Brinker announced that Wade Allen has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, effective immediately. Allen will transition from David Doyle, former Chief Information Officer, who will retire after more than 23 years with the Company.

Restaurant Brands International

Shares in Oakville, Canada headquartered Restaurant Brands International Inc. closed at $61.20, slightly rising by 0.18% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.91 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.51 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.24% in the last month and 22.23% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.57% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Restaurant Brands, which owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names, have an RSI of 42.60.

On December 12th, 2017, research firm Evercore ISI initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock.

Domino's Pizza

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Domino's Pizza Inc.'s stock ended 4.88% higher at $209.85. A total volume of 1.46 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.20 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 15.96% in the last month, 0.29% over the previous three months, and 24.20% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 14.62% and 9.02%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Domino's Pizza, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 71.01.

On January 09th, 2018, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported that President and CEO J. Patrick Doyle announced his intention to depart the Company on June 30th, 2018. DPZ's Board of Directors announced the promotion of Richard Allison, President of Domino's International, to the role of CEO, succeeding Doyle; and the promotion of Russell Weiner, President of Domino's USA, to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer of DPZ and President of the Americas. Both appointments will be effective as of July 01st, 2018.

On January 11th, 2018, research firm Maxim Group reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $240 a share to $250 a share.

