Morning Technical Insight on These Beverages Stocks -- Dr Pepper Snapple, Future FinTech, Leading Brands, and PepsiCo

Companies in the Beverages Soft Drinks space develop and sell beverage products, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, soft drinks, and energy drinks.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Plano, Texas headquartered Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.'s shares rose slightly by 0.63%, finishing Thursday's trading session at $120.10. A total volume of 5.44 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.68 million shares. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 26.06% and 40.21%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have gained 32.84% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 26.16% and 30.76%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 91.24.

On January 22nd, 2018, Dr Pepper Snapple Group announced that it will issue its Q4 and full-year 2017 financial results on February 14th, 2018, before the market opens. Larry Young, president and CEO, and Marty Ellen, CFO, will discuss the results during an earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CST that same day. The conference call and slide presentation will be accessible live on the Company's website.

Future FinTech Group

On Thursday, shares in Xi'an, China headquartered FinTech Group Inc. recorded a trading volume of 158,820 shares and ended the session 1.27% lower at $3.11. The stock has surged 108.72% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 4.51% above their 50-day moving average and 31.16% above their 200-day moving average. Furthermore, FinTech's stock has an RSI of 45.24.

Leading Brands

Shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Leading Brands Inc. closed at $1.45, down 5.23% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 83,592 shares. The Company's shares are trading 8.90% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Leading Brands have an RSI of 35.32.

Pepsico

Purchase, New York headquartered Pepsico Inc.'s stock ended flat at $120.30 with a total trading volume of 3.48 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.90% in the last month, 9.14% over the previous three months, and 16.78% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.78% and 4.25%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Pepsico have an RSI of 56.10.

On January 30th, 2018, MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages which is a global division of Pepsico, announced that MTN DEW ICE and Doritos Blaze unveiled that day their joint advertisement, which will air during Super Bowl LII on February 04th, 2018. Titled "Doritos Blaze vs. MTN DEW ICE," the :60 in-game advertisement pairs Morgan Freeman and Missy Elliott for MTN DEW ICE to take on Peter Dinklage and Busta Rhymes for Doritos Blaze in an unforgettable lip-sync rap battle.

