Morning Technical Insight on These Beverages Stocks -- Diageo, Brown-Forman, Castle Brands, and Constellation Brands

Diageo

Shares in London, the UK headquartered Diageo PLC ended Friday's session 0.65% lower at $132.08. A total volume of 502,413 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 410,130 shares. The stock has advanced 13.64% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 1.46% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Diageo, which together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.32.

On March 07th, 2018, research firm Natixis Bleichroeder downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

On March 19th, 2018, Diageo North America, a subsidiary of Diageo, announced that Savoy magazine, a leading African-American business and lifestyle publication, has named Perry Jones, the Company's Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Distillation, as one of its 2018 "Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America." Mr. Jones has extensive food and beverage industry experience in applying innovative approaches to end-to-end operations, supply chain management, change management, procurement, supply planning, commercialization, and contract manufacturing.

Brown-Forman

Louisville, Kentucky headquartered Brown-Forman Corp.'s shares saw a decline of 1.56%, closing the day at $53.10. A total volume of 855,377 shares was traded. The stock has advanced 40.12% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 14.01% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Brown-Forman, which manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide, have an RSI of 41.31.

On March 07th, 2018, research firm Pivotal Research Group upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy' while revising its previous target price from $52 a share to $65 a share.

On March 21st, 2018, Brown-Forman announced that Tracy Skeans has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors, effective that day. Skeans is Chief Transformation and People Officer of Yum! Brands, Inc., one of the world's largest restaurant companies with more than 45,000 KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories.

Castle Brands

Last Friday, shares in New York-based Castle Brands Inc. dropped 2.44%, closing the session at $1.20. The stock recorded a trading volume of 258,001 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.56% in the last month. The stock is trading 1.52% above its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Castle Brands, which develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 48.35.

Constellation Brands

Victor, New York headquartered Constellation Brands Inc.'s stock finished the session 1.48% lower at $220.92. A total volume of 2.14 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.94 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.66% in the last month and 35.77% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.53% and 5.91%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Constellation Brands, which together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the US, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy, have an RSI of 44.76.

On March 01st, 2018, Constellation Brands announced that it will report its financial results for Q4 FY18 and full year ended February 28th, 2018 on March 29th, 2018, before the open of the US markets. CEO Rob Sands and Executive Vice President and CFO David Klein will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the Company's results and outlook.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Societe Generale upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

