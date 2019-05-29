More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are Unsure About How to Recycle: PepsiCo Recycling is Changing That...Starting in K-12 Classrooms

PepsiCo's Recycle Rally diverted almost 10 million pounds of waste from landfills during the 2018-19 academic year by making recycling understandable, relevant and rewarding at more than 6,000 K-12 schools across the U.S.PepsiCo Recycling celebrates the students and teachers leading the charge with cash prizes totaling more than $350,000



PURCHASE, N.Y., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo Recycling today announced that, through the Recycle Rally – a free program designed to educate and instill recycling behaviors at K-12 schools across the United States – nearly 10 million pounds of waste material was diverted from landfills during the 2018-19 academic year. Since launching in 2010, Recycle Rally has facilitated collections of close to 500 million recyclable containers.

Participating schools in the Recycle Rally compete in an annual recycling contest and the schools who collect the most recyclables win funding for sustainability initiatives or other important projects. This year, Arnold Elementary in San Antonio, Texas, and O'Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston, Texas, ramped up their recycling collections to emerge as the top performing schools in two competitive leagues.

"We're thrilled to be one of this year's Recycle Rally winners, but the most exciting thing about Recycle Rally is how it enables sustainable change for the long term," said Paul Perea, teacher and Recycle Rally leader at Arnold Elementary. "We plan to invest the $50,000 we won through the program in new green initiatives, and we are currently looking into an aquaponics system to create fertilizer out of fish waste and a van to support beach clean-ups in the community."

"The success of Recycle Rally shows that if we can create an environment where children feel empowered to recycle – and educated to recycle properly – they will go the extra mile to ensure their empty cans or bottles don't end up in a landfill," said Tom Mooradian, Manager of Environmental Sustainability at PepsiCo. "It's about normalizing recycling behaviors at the earliest possible age so they become second nature. Our goal is that these children will change the status quo and help make our vision of a circular economy a reality."

Recycle Rally is now active in more than 6,000 K-12 schools, providing the funding and resources crucial to addressing the gap in recycling education in the U.S.

Currently, 62 percent of Americans worry that a lack of knowledge is causing them to recycle incorrectly1, and 25 percent of all recycling is contaminated2 - often due to consumer misunderstanding about how to sort recyclables.

For more information about Recycle Rally and to explore the program's library of educational resources, please visit www.pepsicorecycling.com/SchoolResources.

About PepsiCo Recycling

The PepsiCo Recycling initiative, introduced on Earth Day 2010, brings innovative recycling solutions to colleges and universities, K-12 schools, gas stations and popular retail locations across North America with the goal of increasing beverage container recycling rates. With programs including college and university container collections and Recycle Rallies – and the help of many strategic partners, students and community members – PepsiCo is on its way to capturing more recyclables and creating a culture of recycling. To learn more, please visit PepsiCoRecycling.com .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com



1 According to a survey conducted by OnePoll for Covanta with a sample of 2,000 Americans from March 11-13 2019

2 According to the National Association of Waste & Recycling

