More drama. More fans. More Dr Pepper. "Fansville" Season 2 set to premiere August 19

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for another round of intrigue, drama, and the emotional rollercoaster that is college football fandom! Fansville – the Dr Pepper parody TV show drama – is returning just in time for the 2019-2020 college football season. Dr Pepper is synonymous with college football, and its episodic-like marketing campaign will continue to tell the stories of college football fans in the way that only Dr Pepper knows how, thanks to help from returning cast favorites Brian Bosworth and Eddie George. Fansville will premiere on Monday, August 19th.

"Fansville was created to celebrate the commitment of Dr Pepper to both the sport of college football and the fan community," said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper. "The second season of Fansville continues that tradition with more drama, more rivalry, and more fun, and by tapping into the nuances of what it really feels like to be a college football fan!"

The new season of Fansville follows the campaign's successful debut run during the 2018-2019 college football season in which fans identified with the characters and eagerly tuned in to see what adventures (and plot twists!) awaited them on each episode. In Fansville Season 2, fans can expect the series to once again keep them on the edges of their seats as the town of Fansville celebrates its 150th anniversary! Cast favorites and college football legends Brian Bosworth and Eddie George will return to reprise their roles as the "Sheriff" and the "Doctor" respectively, as the storylines dig deeper into college football fan insights and lean into classic TV story lines. Fans can also look forward to another shocking finale that they won't want to miss.

"College football fans are among the most passionate sports fans out there, and Dr Pepper Fansville has done an amazing job at portraying that fandom in a way that I think we all can relate to," said Bosworth. "I had a blast playing the 'Sheriff' last year and I'm thrilled to put the uniform back on, drink some ice cold Dr Pepper, and bring order to Fansville once again. Season 2 will be even more exciting, so fans need to tune in!"

The Dr Pepper Fansville campaign will return on Monday, August 19th with the first of its nine unique campaign spots, and others will air throughout the college football season on ESPN, CBS and FOX. The "season finale" will air during the National Championship on January 13, 2020. Fansville will also appear across digital, radio, OOH advertising, as well as on Dr Pepper social media platforms throughout the season.

"Loyalty, rivalry and competition are inherent to college football, and it is important to us that Fansville leans into those real fan feelings," continued Dabrowski. "This is going to be a season that fans won't want to miss, from tailgate cheating to Fannesia – not to be confused with Amnesia – and we might even encounter some ghosts, who turn out to be college football fanatics as well. Tune in!"

Fansville Season 2 is part of a variety of key marketing and advertising initiatives for Dr Pepper that celebrate college football fans as part of its official sponsorship of the College Football Playoff and Presenting Sponsorship of the National Championship Trophy through 2026. These initiatives include the 11th anniversary of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, which has awarded over $10 million to deserving college students.

To view the official Fansville trailer, please visit: https://youtu.be/9Calq66ieOU.

