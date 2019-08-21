Moonstruck Chocolate Co. Partners with Willamette Valley Wineries to Create Chocolate Collection

The collection captures the distinct essence of the wine within each chocolate truffle.



PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonstruck Chocolate Company , a premier handcrafted gourmet chocolate maker with its headquarters in St. Johns, is proud to announce a product collaboration with four of the Willamette Valley's top wineries – Stoller Family Estate, Montinore Estate, Sokol Blosser Winery and Erath Winery.

Stunning views and superior wines make the Willamette Valley a top destination for wine tasters from around the world. With over 500 wineries in the American Viticultural Area (AVA), the region produces spectacular wines that pair beautifully with exquisite chocolate.

"Moonstruck Chocolate elevated alcohol-infused chocolates with our Craft Distillers and Brewery Collections," said Russell Sneddon, CEO at Moonstruck Chocolate. "A winery collection is a natural extension, and of course we started with Oregon's most loved region."

The Willamette Valley Winery Collection of twelve chocolate truffles guides you through a flight of its top varietals. Each truffle captures the distinct essence of the wine from which it was made. The collection features four varietals – Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, Rosé and Pinot Noir. It contains 4% ABV, so consumers must be 21 years of age to indulge.

The Willamette Valley Winery Collection retails for $35 and is available at Moonstruck Chocolate Cafés, online at moonstruckchocolate.com, through wine partners, and at select retailers across the country.

About Moonstruck Chocolate Co.

Nearly 25 years ago, a simple but remarkable concept took root in Portland, Ore. — to hand-craft truly superior chocolates; chocolates that looked exceptional and tasted exquisite. It would be a chocolate indulgence for all the senses. From that initial idea grew Moonstruck Chocolate Co. To this day, the company remains committed to hand-crafting each piece, using only the finest ingredients. We pair our decadent chocolate with fresh flavors sourced from the Pacific Northwest whenever possible, and our chocolate artisans hand-decorate each piece with intricate care. The result is an indulgent experience without compare. For more information, visit moonstruckchocolate.com .

