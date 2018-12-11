mood33 Takes Two 'Best of 2018' Beverage Digest Award Honors

Cannabis tonic crashes the party, beating out mainstream brands in two categories

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- mood33®, California's premier innovator in cannabis-infused beverages, was among the winners of the 2018 Beverage Digest Awards, announced Monday.

mood33 won both the Best Premium Drink and Best New Drink Concept categories, beating out dozens of globally recognized brands. This is the first time that Beverage Digest has granted an award to a cannabis beverage in the history of its annual awards. In fact, it's also incredibly rare for one brand to win two Beverage Digest Awards in the same year.

"We couldn't be happier to be recognized by the premier publication in the beverage industry," says Michael Christopher, co-founder and CEO of mood33. "Our mission is to break the mold and open people's minds to new, delicious and healthy ways to enjoy life. Clearly, the beverage industry is waking up to a world that includes cannabis-infused drinks."

Beverages infused with THC and CBD are one of the fastest growing product segments in the legal cannabis industry. As cannabis use becomes more normalized, and legal, consumers young and old are seeking out functional drinks like mood33 to replace both smoking cannabis and drinking beer or wine.

The mood33 cannabis infused sparkling tonics line is marketed as a social, wellness-focused product, with naturally derived ingredients and mood-enhancing terpenes, or essential oils extracted directly from the cannabis plant itself. Each of mood33's three flavors provides a different flavor formulation, a unique ratio of THC and CBD, and just 33 total calories per bottle that create three unique mood states, Calm, Joy and Passion.

About mood33

mood33® is a premium, California-based cannabis-infused beverage brand. Inspired by ancient herbal remedy, Ayurveda principles and traditional Chinese herbal medicine, mood 33 infusions were created for mood-based benefits - each infused with synergistic herbs and terpene blends that have been known to provide targeted benefits for wellness seeking consumers. mood33 aims to be a leader in ethical and sustainable business practices, identifying the best regions and supply chain partners for each organic ingredient, ensuring a clean supply chain from farm-to-bottle all while mandating fair trade sourcing practices across the entire company ecosystem.

