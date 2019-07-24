mood33 Is Headline Sponsor & Exhibitor at First Ever Cannabis Drinks Expo

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- mood33, California's premier innovator of cannabis-infused beverages, announced today that the company will be the headline sponsor and exhibitor at the first inaugural Cannabis Drinks Expo in San Francisco on Thursday, July 25th, 2019. In addition, mood33 co-founder, Eric Schnell, will be a key speaker alongside Chris Cuvelier, Zola Founder and Head of Beverage at leading California cannabis company, Caliva.

During the panel "Next Generation Cannabis Infused Beverage," Eric and Chris will share key lessons they learned growing leading beverage brands in the natural and organic channels. They'll also discuss the challenges and opportunities in the legalized cannabis beverage industry. Eric will also participate in "Panel Discussion: Dispensary Panel," a roundtable discussion about how traditional CPG merchandising practices can translate to the legal cannabis market in California. Improved beverage merchandising by cannabis retailers is essential to the growth of the cannabis beverage category.

"mood33 is excited to sponsor the first business-to-business trade show dedicated solely to cannabis infused beverages," said Schnell. "We look forward to exhibiting mood33 in what seems like a collection of the best in class cannabis beverage brands both in California and beyond. We are at the infancy of what will be a very large consumer segment of the overall North American cannabis market over the next ten years, and it is our goal to set an early example for what a cannabis infused beverage brand and product can be."

The Cannabis Drinks Expo is bringing together an audience of is drinks producers, manufacturers, brand owners, distilleries and brewers. The conference will focus on ways that these industry stakeholders can benefit from legalized cannabis and take advantage of what is effectively a new major consumer goods market. Interest in the $210 billion beverage industry is high among cannabis players. Retailers and traditional beverage makers believe that cannabis-infused drinks will not only create a new category, but disrupt established players.

"Building large beverage brands has traditionally required strong partnerships across supply chain, manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing arenas. The cannabis marketplace is no different," said Schnell. "We're excited to help grow and build the beverage category with mood33 via a best-in-class distribution partner, Caliva, and seek to translate CPG brand building's best practices into the growing category of cannabis infused beverages over the next five to ten years in California and beyond."

mood33 has one of the strongest leadership teams in the cannabis-infused beverage category, sourced from the most-recognized global CPG brands in the industry like Starbucks, Whole Foods, Nestle Waters, Manitoba Harvest and Steaz. The company also has a strategic partnership with BeyondBrands, a leading consultancy firm of highly-experienced CPG veterans who have led some of the most successful brands in the natural products world, comprised of specialists from the most respected natural and organic food, beverage, fashion, beauty and nutraceutical companies strengthens the brand's opportunity to grow mood33 into one of the most trusted cannabis beverage brands in North America over the next five years.

The conference is being held at the South San Francisco Conference Center. Conference seats are sold out, but passes are still available for the Expo through the conference website at cannabisdrinksexpo.com.

About mood33

mood33 is an award-winning (2018 Beverage Digest Awards) premium, California-based cannabis-infused beverage brand. Inspired by ancient herbal remedy, Ayurveda principles and traditional Chinese herbal medicine, mood33 beverages were created to celebrate the mood-based benefits for the cannabis plant - each infused with synergistic herbs and terpene blends that have been known to provide targeted benefits for wellness seeking consumers. The company is co-founded by veteran beverage and marketing executive Eric Schnell, who created Steaz, the first USDA Organic Certified sparkling tea brand that exited to a strategic buyer in 2016, and Michael Christopher, a former collegiate athlete, technology entrepreneur and cannabis start-up business developer. The duo teamed up together to create a better way to consume cannabis without the risks associated with smoking, while still enjoying the pain relieving and mood elevating benefits of THC. The brand is currently sold in over 60 premium cannabis retailers in the state of California.

For more information, visit www.mood33.com.

Media Contact:

Colleen Crawfod

colleen@mattio.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mood33-is-headline-sponsor--exhibitor-at-first-ever-cannabis-drinks-expo-300890627.html

SOURCE mood33