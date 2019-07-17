Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc. Celebrates 200 Years Of American Papermaking In 2019

BENNINGTON, N.H., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1819, Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc. is proud to be celebrating 200 years of American papermaking in 2019. As the oldest continuously operating paper mill in the country, Monadnock has survived and thrived through significant changes in the paper business.

Before it was fashionable, the company set its sights on environmental sustainability and has persevered. Monadnock continues to focus on environmental impact reductions in the areas of energy, water, waste and emissions. In the early 1970s, Monadnock opened its own wastewater purification facility before the Clean Water Act required it. In 2004, it became the first mill to adopt the Forest Stewardship Council's (FSC) draft chip and fiber standard and implemented ISO 14001, an international series of standards related to environmental management.

Richard Verney, Chairman and CEO of Monadnock Paper Mills, states: "Investing in sustainable innovation has allowed Monadnock to thrive in a tough paper market. We produce renewable and recyclable alternatives to plastic, PVC and styrene—from signage, to sustainable packaging and retail gift cards—which divert waste from landfills and our oceans. We are proud to celebrate 200 years of papermaking and look forward to continued growth."

Lisa Berghaus, Director of Marketing Communications at Monadnock, states: "It's a true American success story founded on hard work and ingenuity. While papermaking has been consolidating worldwide, our commitment to sustainability coupled with our investments in people, technology, processes, and products has earned us the pleasure of celebrating 200 years of continuous American papermaking."

Monadnock Paper Mills (MPM) provides and custom engineers a diverse range of products including technical/specialty papers, and premium printing and packaging papers for leading brands worldwide. The company's ENVIPortfolio® of products features fiber-based solutions that replace plastic for uses such as gift cards and tags. Its technical papers are used in medical and pharmaceutical packaging, construction, interior design, manufacturing and other specialty applications and markets.

Working as a true partner with its customers, Monadnock's technical expertise and agility result in products that lead the market in innovation and quality. With a passion for the environment and ingenuity, Monadnock turns ideas into reality. For more information, visit the company's website at www.mpm.com, or connect via Twitter @MonadnockPaper, LinkedIn or Facebook.

