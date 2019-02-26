MOJO Organics, Inc. Marks 2018 as its Highest Annual Revenue Since Inception.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOJO Organics, Inc. (OTC: MOJO) reported its results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 and filed its form 10 K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Highlights include:

Net Revenue increased to $1,688,827 a 28% increase from 2017.

a 28% increase from 2017. Operating Margin was 47% compared to 40% for 2017.

Net loss decreased to $423,260 from $1,232,888 an $809,628 improvement from 2017.

Glenn Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOJO Organics, Inc. said, "We are pleased to report that we ended 2018 within our expectations. We saw consistent increases in revenue during each of the four quarters as compared to the prior year quarters. We hit many milestones including strong growth in revenue and it greatly improved operating margin for the year. We believe this is significant because 2018 marked the reversal of declining revenue in 2017 and we significantly out performed all prior years on a quarterly and annual basis. During 2018 we increased our unit case sales to 162,040 from 130,009 in 2017.

During 2018, we focused on sales and positioning the company for growth in the DSD channel and alternative channels including workplace and hotel sales. We also devoted significant resources to building an effective broker network. During 2018, we expanded our internet sales with Amazon to include three products. Internet sales were up 138% and 136,486 dollars from the prior year. We are now a top six item in coconut water sales on Amazon and often rank as the as the number four brand in sales revenue. We did this in just three years. During the year we added to our points of sale and continued to build out our hybrid distribution system now reaching further west and deeper into the southern states.

Also over the past year we worked diligently to simplify our capital structure. Our major accomplishments were to:

Retired 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock setting one class of stock for all shareholders and potential investors.

Terminated two employee stock option plans with the right to issue 3,550,000 options that could convert to 3,550,000 shares of common stock.

During 2018 1,189,013 options and 482,143 warrants expired or were terminated by the company.

We devoted significant resources to develop new beverages, improve our packaging and messaging during the year. MOJO Pure Coconut Water + Mango will launch on Amazon in early March. We have also launched phase one of our new website with phase two rolling out soon, phase two will contain social and video.

Being able to develop and launch products quickly is a required competence for beverage companies. Currently we are working with our customers to have a clear understanding of their level of interest in CBD beverages, suggested retail price points, and forecasted purchase volumes. We also have an initiative in CBD beverages for private label."

For additional information please contact MOJO Organics, Inc. at

201 633 6519 Stock Symbol: MOJO

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and such section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risk.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mojo-organics-inc-marks-2018-as-its-highest-annual-revenue-since-inception-300802255.html

SOURCE MOJO Organics, Inc.