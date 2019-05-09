Mojo Coffee Continues Chicago Expansion with 2 new cafes

CHICAGO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand-based Mojo Coffee has announced the Summer 2019 opening of two new cafes. Since the launch of their North American expansion in Chicago in 2017, Mojo has been bringing their kiwi-style of hospitality to the Loop through specialty coffee and fresh food. These new outposts will join two Mojo Coffee cafes already open in Chicago and over 40 worldwide.

Located at 33 N. LaSalle and 330 N. Wabash respectively, this growth furthers Mojo's mission of elevating hospitality in central business districts. "Excellent coffee and Mojo's food menu are our vehicles for delivering a higher but relaxed level of hospitality to the work week," says Steve Gianoutsos, CEO and founder. "With the opening of additional cafes in Chicago, people will have greater access to our signature drink the flat-white, made-to-order food and a comfortable space to meet colleagues or catch up with friends. It's a great way to experience a bit of New Zealand without the long flight."

Mojo Coffee is known for being a place where coffee is more than what is in a cup— it's the connection that happens over it. "Our regulars come in 4, 5 times a day. We see them for their morning coffee, holding a meeting for lunch, an afternoon pick-me-up, a snack on the way home. They tell us that they work in their office but do business at Mojo," says Rachel Hancock, Chicago cafe manager.

The opening of the cafe at 330 N. Wabash brings with it the special distinction of being the first Mojo within a historical landmark. "I'm passionate about architecture and design that is complementary to the café's surroundings, or in this case, the city. It's part of what signals to our guests that they are at Mojo. To have a cafe within a building designed by Mies van der Rohe, especially in Chicago, is beyond exciting and truly an honor," explains Gianoutsos.

Mojo Coffee was created in New Zealand in 2003 and has since opened over 40 cafes across NZ, China, and, now, Chicago. With a mission to bring high-level hospitality to central business districts, Mojo Coffee firmly believes that excellent coffee is more than a beverage — it's an escape and a reward. Hours and current menu are available at us.mojo.coffee.

